Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meta To Be Summoned By Indian Parliamentary Panel Over Zuckerberg’s Remarks On 2024 Elections

The committee, chaired by the BJP, has announced that it will summon the tech titan for spreading misinformation in response to Zuckerberg's incorrect statement about India's Lok Sabha in a podcast.

Meta To Be Summoned By Indian Parliamentary Panel Over Zuckerberg’s Remarks On 2024 Elections

Meta, the social media giant, is set to be summoned by India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology following CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s controversial remarks about India’s 2024 general elections.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, has announced that it will summon the tech titan for spreading misinformation in response to Zuckerberg’s incorrect statement about India’s political situation in a podcast.

Zuckerberg’s remarks on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In a podcast with Joe Rogan on January 10, Mark Zuckerberg discussed the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that it led to a widespread erosion of trust in incumbent governments across the world.

He cited India as an example, stating that the Indian government lost the 2024 elections due to its handling of the pandemic. “2024 was a very big election year around the world, and all these countries, including India, had elections. The incumbents basically lost every single one,” Zuckerberg said.

However, the claim was quickly debunked by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who responded on social media, pointing out that India’s 2024 elections did not follow the narrative Zuckerberg suggested. Vaishnaw emphasized that India’s citizens had reaffirmed their trust in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also highlighted the success of the Modi government’s pandemic response, including providing free food to over 800 million people, distributing 2.2 billion vaccines, and aiding countries worldwide during the crisis.

The Parliamentary Panel’s Response

Dr. Nishikant Dubey, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, expressed deep concern in response to Zuckerberg’s comments. He stated that spreading misinformation about a democratic nation tarnishes its image, and Meta would be held accountable.“My committee will call @Meta for this wrong information. Wrong information in any democratic country tarnishes the image of the country. That organization will have to apologize to the Indian Parliament and the people here for this mistake,” Dr. Dubey wrote in a post on X.

The summoning of Meta by the parliamentary panel demonstrates how seriously the Indian government takes the dissemination of false information. The committee wants to hold Meta responsible for what it perceives as an effort to distort India’s political circumstances and erode public confidence in the nation’s democratic processes by responding to Zuckerberg’s comments.

Union Minister’s Fact-Check

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s fact-check not only refuted Zuckerberg’s claim but also provided a detailed account of the Modi government’s achievements in the aftermath of the pandemic. The minister highlighted the NDA’s decisive victory in the 2024 elections, marking the third consecutive term for Prime Minister Modi. Vaishnaw pointed out that the election involved over 640 million voters, and the people of India had expressed their confidence in the leadership of the NDA.

In his post, Vaishnaw urged Meta to uphold facts and credibility. “It is disappointing to see misinformation from Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility,” he wrote, stressing the importance of accurate information, particularly when it comes from influential global figures like Zuckerberg.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams Mark Zuckerberg, Says, His Remark On Lok Sabha 2024 Election Was ‘Factually Incorrect’

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw Mark Zuckerberg Meta

Advertisement

Also Read

TMC Worker Killed In Bengal, Police Suspect Internal Party Rivalry

TMC Worker Killed In Bengal, Police Suspect Internal Party Rivalry

Uttarakhand HC Strikes Down Retrospective Fee Hike In Ayurveda Colleges

Uttarakhand HC Strikes Down Retrospective Fee Hike In Ayurveda Colleges

2013 Rape Case: Asaram Granted Interim Bail By Rajasthan HC After SC Ruling

2013 Rape Case: Asaram Granted Interim Bail By Rajasthan HC After SC Ruling

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Delhi Bomb Threat Shocker: Emails Sent By Minor Linked To NGO Supporting Afzal Guru, Political Party

Delhi Bomb Threat Shocker: Emails Sent By Minor Linked To NGO Supporting Afzal Guru, Political...

Entertainment

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox