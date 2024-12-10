Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Leaves Six Dead, 49 Injured: Driver’s Inexperience Under Scrutiny

A BEST bus lost control in Mumbai’s Kurla, leaving six dead and 49 injured. The driver, a recent recruit, admitted to panicking. Authorities are investigating potential mechanical faults and examining CCTV footage.

Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Leaves Six Dead, 49 Injured: Driver’s Inexperience Under Scrutiny

A horrific accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai’s Kurla on Monday night claimed six lives and left 49 injured. The tragedy occurred when the bus lost control in a crowded market near Kurla railway station.

What Happened?

At approximately 9:50 PM, the electric BEST bus, plying between Kurla and Andheri stations, veered onto the footpath near S G Barve Marg, opposite Anjuman-e-Islam School. The bus rammed several vehicles and ran over pedestrians in the congested area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Ganesh Gawade revealed that the bus driver, Sanjay More, had joined the BEST service only on December 1—just ten days prior to the accident. In his statement, More admitted that he panicked and could not control the vehicle. Investigators suspect his lack of experience may have been a critical factor in the accident.

An FIR has been filed against More, who will be presented in court on Tuesday.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Teams from BEST and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) will carry out a technical analysis of the bus to rule out potential mechanical malfunctions, such as brake failure.

In addition, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Casualties and Injuries

At the time of the accident, around 50 passengers were onboard the bus. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Control Management unit, 49 people were injured, with several in critical condition. Rescue teams acted swiftly, transporting victims to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

This tragic incident raises serious questions about public safety and the necessity of thorough training for newly recruited drivers in high-pressure urban environments.

ALSO READ: Former Chief Minister Of Karnataka SM Krishna Passes Away At 92

