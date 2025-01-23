Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Mumbai Court Convicts Afghan National For Living In India With False Identity

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai has convicted an Afghan national for residing in India under a false identity.

Habibullah Prang, a 38-year-old native of Tamer Zurmat District, Pakita Province, Afghanistan, was found guilty of using forged documents to live in Wadala, Mumbai, since 2007.

The court sentenced Prang to 11 months of imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 8,000, and directed his deportation to Afghanistan upon the completion of his sentence. The ruling came after the Crime Branch, Mumbai, Unit-5, initiated a case against Prang under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Passport Act, the Foreigners Order, and the Foreigners Act. He faced charges of forgery, using falsified documents, and violating foreigner registration rules.

Acting on confidential intelligence, the Crime Branch conducted a raid that uncovered Prang’s fraudulent activities. Investigations revealed that he had been living in Mumbai under the alias “Zaheer Ali Khan.” He had managed to secure crucial identification documents, including a PAN card and a driving license, under this assumed name, enabling him to remain undetected for over a decade.

Prang’s case highlights the vulnerabilities in the system that can be exploited through the use of forged documents. The Crime Branch’s swift action following the tip-off led to his arrest and subsequent conviction, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and robust enforcement of identity verification protocols.

The court’s decision underscores the seriousness with which such offenses are treated, particularly given their implications for national security and the integrity of legal and administrative systems. By sentencing Prang and ordering his deportation, the court sent a strong message about the consequences of identity fraud and unauthorized residence in the country.

This case also reflects the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to crack down on individuals exploiting loopholes in the system. It serves as a reminder of the critical need for stringent checks and the efficient handling of foreign nationals’ documentation to prevent misuse and ensure compliance with the law.

Habibullah Prang’s conviction not only brings his long-standing illegal activities to an end but also reinforces the importance of accountability and the rule of law in safeguarding the nation’s administrative framework.

