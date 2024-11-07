Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Mumbai Police Recieve Message Threatning Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest high-profile celebrity to receive a threat, following the recent scare faced by actor Salman Khan

Mumbai Police Recieve Message Threatning Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest high-profile celebrity to receive a threat, following the recent scare faced by actor Salman Khan. The threat directed at the Jawan star has led to a formal complaint being filed at the Bandra Police Station on Thursday. The identity of the person behind the threat remains unknown, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

After Salman Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also become the target of a threatening call. A case has been filed at the Bandra Police Station following the threat, with authorities tracing the call to Chhattisgarh. Police officials are now in Raipur, searching for a man named Faizan Khan, whose phone was reportedly used to send the threatening message.

Sources told India Today TV that the caller demanded several crores as ransom, threatening to harm the actor if the payment was not made. This threat comes just days after Salman Khan received a similar warning from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been targeting him over his alleged involvement in the killing of a black buck. The gang had demanded Rs 5 crore in ransom in their threat to Salman.

Threats Come Amid Rising Tensions with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The timing of this threat is particularly significant, coming just days after Salman Khan received a similar warning from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This criminal group, known for targeting celebrities and public figures, has reportedly been focusing on Salman Khan due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 poaching of a black buck. The gang demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore in exchange for Salman’s safety, further heightening the sense of danger surrounding the actor.

As of now, both threats are being investigated by the police, and there is no indication of a direct link between the two incidents, although the proximity of these threats has raised concerns. While Shah Rukh Khan has not yet publicly commented on the threat, the investigation is ongoing to ensure the safety of both stars.

Filed under

mumbai police Shah Rukh Khan Threatning Message
