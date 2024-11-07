Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Indian Railways Achieves Historic Milestone By Transporting 3 Crore Passengers In A Single Day

On November 4 alone, Indian Railways carried 120.72 lakh non-suburban passengers, including 19.43 lakh reserved travelers and 101.29 lakh unreserved passengers. (Read more below)

Indian Railways marked a remarkable feat in India’s transportation history by carrying over 3 crore passengers on November 4, 2024. This unprecedented milestone, as revealed in a statement by the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday, reflects the railways’ massive operational scale and capacity, particularly during India’s bustling festive season.

On November 4 alone, Indian Railways carried 120.72 lakh non-suburban passengers, including 19.43 lakh reserved travelers and 101.29 lakh unreserved passengers. An additional 180 lakh suburban passengers contributed to this record-breaking figure, setting a new high for 2024 and underscoring the significance of the railways as the backbone of India’s transportation network.

This surge in travel demand coincides with some of the most celebrated festivals in India, including Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. The railways’ ability to handle such massive passenger volumes during these festivals highlights its operational efficiency, adapting to one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Over 65 Lakh Passengers Served in Special Trains During Festive Season

In response to the significant increase in travel demand, Indian Railways has been operating additional services to ease congestion and provide smoother journeys. Between October 1 and November 5, 2024, the railways operated 4,521 special trains, accommodating over 65 lakh passengers across various regions. This boost in services aimed to ensure that the festive season travel needs were adequately met, with the railways deploying resources to ensure no traveler faced difficulties.

Ahead of the festive season, Indian Railways announced plans to run a total of 7,724 special trains for the period, a 73% increase from the previous year’s 4,429 special trains. With over 175 special trains running daily, the railways strategically planned to meet the high passenger volumes, ensuring convenient travel during the holiday period.

Preparations for Post-Festival Return Rush

With the festive season coming to an end, Indian Railways is now preparing for the anticipated return rush beginning on November 8, following Chhath Puja. To manage this surge, Indian Railways has planned to deploy 164 special trains on November 8, with additional services scheduled for November 9, 10, and 11. This organized approach aims to facilitate a smooth return journey for millions of travelers heading back to their homes, minimizing congestion and delays.

Bihar, UP, and Jharkhand See Huge Travel Spike

The festive season also led to a notable rise in travel to Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Between October 1 and November 5, Indian Railways carried approximately 6.85 crore passengers to these states. This volume of passengers surpasses the populations of countries like Australia and New Zealand, underscoring the railways’ critical role in connecting people during India’s festival season.

Indian Railways’ exceptional handling of the festive season rush showcases its pivotal role in India’s transportation landscape. This record-setting day serves as a testament to the railways’ adaptability and dedication to serving millions, especially during one of the busiest periods of the year.

3 crore passengers Indian Railways Indian Railways Indian Railways milestone Indian Railways special trains record passenger count Indian Railways
