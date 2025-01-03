Navi Mumbai: Firing Incident Near D-Mart In Sanpada, Leaves One Injured

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire, reportedly discharging 5-6 rounds, before fleeing the scene.

A firing incident near the D-Mart outlet in Sanpada on Friday morning left one person injured. Two unidentified motorcycle-borne individuals opened fire, reportedly discharging 5-6 rounds, before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the gunshots caused chaos and panic in the busy area, which is often visited by shoppers and commuters. The injured person, whose identity has not been disclosed, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to medical authorities.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: One person injured in firing outside D Mart in Sanpada area Amit Kale, DCP Navi Mumbai Crime Branch says, “Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a person in Sanpada area at around 9.30 am, in which he got injured. His condition is stable.… pic.twitter.com/IjpdJAcB9V — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

The Sanpada police have initiated an investigation into the case. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and ascertain their motive.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

