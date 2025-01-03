Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Navi Mumbai: Firing Incident Near D-Mart In Sanpada, Leaves One Injured

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire, reportedly discharging 5-6 rounds, before fleeing the scene.

Navi Mumbai: Firing Incident Near D-Mart In Sanpada, Leaves One Injured

A firing incident near the D-Mart outlet in Sanpada on Friday morning left one person injured. Two unidentified motorcycle-borne individuals opened fire, reportedly discharging 5-6 rounds, before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the gunshots caused chaos and panic in the busy area, which is often visited by shoppers and commuters. The injured person, whose identity has not been disclosed, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to medical authorities.

The Sanpada police have initiated an investigation into the case. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and ascertain their motive.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

ALSO READ: Three People Injured In Tiger Attack in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Filed under

D-Mart Sanpada Navi Mumbai

Advertisement

Also Read

CJI Hails Retiring Judge Ravikumar As ‘Humane & Noble Soul’

CJI Hails Retiring Judge Ravikumar As ‘Humane & Noble Soul’

French Naval Strike Group Joins India’s Varuna Exercise To Boost Maritime Security

French Naval Strike Group Joins India’s Varuna Exercise To Boost Maritime Security

Maha Kumbh 2025: Robust Fire Safety Measures, Including Firefighting Boats And Robots, Deployed In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Robust Fire Safety Measures, Including Firefighting Boats And Robots, Deployed In Prayagraj

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

New Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway Set To Accelerate Bundelkhand’s Growth And Development

New Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway Set To Accelerate Bundelkhand’s Growth And Development

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox