NCW Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance Of Misbehavior Towards Nagaland ST Woman MP

While highlighting the conduct, The Commission stressed the utmost importance of upholding the principles of respect, equality, and dignity, especially in the temple of democracy.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), under its mandate to protect and promote the rights of women, has expressed grave concern over an incident involving reportedlyinappropriate behavior by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, towards Nagaland’s Scheduled Tribe woman MP, Ms. Phangnon Konyak.

While highlighting the conduct, The Commission stressed the utmost importance of upholding the principles of respect, equality, and dignity, especially in the temple of democracy. The NCW said that it viewed this matter as a direct affront to the dignity and rights of female Members of Parliament and calls for immediate action to address the situation.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Ms. VijayaRahatkar, has urged the Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to take appropriate action against Shri Rahul Gandhi, ensuring that such unethical behavior does not go unchecked.

The Commission further clarified that it has come across media reports and Ms. Konyak’s own statement in the Rajya Sabha, detailing an alarming incident where Shri Rahul Gandhi allegedly misbehaved with Ms. Phangnon Konyak, a Member of Parliament from Nagaland. Ms. Konyak, a prominent Scheduled Tribe woman parliamentarian, reported that Rahul Gandhi’s behavior was disrespectful, with his loud voice and physical proximity making her feel extremely uncomfortable. In her statement in the Rajya Sabha, she expressed her discomfort at the situation, saying, “He misbehaved with me in a loud voice, and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with a heavy heart, denouncing my democratic rights, but I felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way.”

Also Read: PM Modi Departs For A Two Day Visit To Kuwait, 1st Indian PM In 43 Years