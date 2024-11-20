Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
New Ivy League college Texas’ Rice University Announces Strategic Expansion With Rice Global India

For the first time in 15 years, Indian students have overtaken their Chinese counterparts to become the largest group of international students in the United States. According to the latest Open Doors report by the U.S. State Department and the Institute of International Education, there are now 331,602 Indian students in the U.S., marking a remarkable 23% growth compared to the previous academic year. Whereas in contrast, Chinese international students have declined by 4.2%, standing at 277,398.

This surge reflects India’s growing footprint in global higher education and underscores the strength of U.S.-India educational ties.
Amid this trend, Rice University, Texas, has unveiled Rice Global India, a significant expansion aimed at strengthening academic and research partnerships in India’s booming educational and technological sectors.

“Our presence in India is a critical step in expanding our global reach,” said Reginald DesRoches, President of Rice University. “We are excited to engage more with India’s academic leaders and industries to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This expansion reflects our commitment to fostering a more interconnected world where education and research transcend borders.”

The expansion was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rice University’s new hub in Bengaluru, India’s third-largest city and a major center for the country’s high-tech industry. The ceremony marked a milestone in Rice’s growing footprint in India and its commitment to fostering collaborations in education and innovation.

Speaking about the launch, Caroline Levander, Vice President for Global at Rice, highlighted the university’s collaborative endeavors, saying, “We have very dynamic collaborations, already quite mature at the India Institute for Technology in Kanpur, and more recently, the India Institute for Science (IISC) in Bangalore. These are faculty-to-faculty collaborations supported by university leadership over the last four to five years. We use those as a launching pad for further partnership across the India higher-ed sector, as well as in the innovation and entrepreneurial industries.”
Rice has deepened its collaborations with prestigious institutions such as IIT Kanpur and IISc Bengaluru. These partnerships facilitate advanced research, student and faculty exchanges, and projects in areas like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and sustainable energy.

Ramamoorthy Ramesh, Executive Vice President for Research at Rice University, emphasized the focus areas for research and collaboration: “We are focusing on healthcare, AI, machine learning in computing sciences, energy, and environment, which is an important topic for India and for the United States. Moreover, we have a lot of strength that rises in advanced materials. And India, of course, has a lot of strength there as well.”
To further bolster this partnership, Rice introduced the Rice Excellence Scholarship, a $10 million initiative supporting exceptional students, including those from India. The scholarship will fund tuition and living expenses for merit-based candidates across professional master’s programs in engineering, applied sciences, and environmental studies.

Rice Leadership Meets Karnataka Minister

During their visit to Bengaluru, Rice University leaders met with Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, to explore long-term partnership opportunities. Discussions focused on promoting Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and conducting joint research initiatives between academia and industry.

The meeting signifies Rice University’s intent to align with Karnataka’s technological aspirations and strengthen its presence in India’s high-tech hub. This collaboration is expected to foster innovation and drive impactful research in emerging fields.

With its new hub in Bengaluru and ongoing collaborations, Rice Global India aims to accelerate innovation, contribute to India’s educational and industrial landscape, and foster global knowledge exchange.

