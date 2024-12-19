Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

In Mumbai, a collision between a ferry and a Navy speedboat off the coast killed 13 and rescued 115. Survivors revealed that they were not issued life jackets. An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the Navy speedboat, and investigations have begun.

No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

A tragic accident occurred off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday when a private ferry collided with a Navy speedboat, resulting in the capsizing of the vessel and the loss of at least 13 lives. Survivors of the incident have come forward with harrowing accounts, raising serious concerns about the lack of safety measures on board.

The ill-fated ferry was carrying over 110 passengers on a journey from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when it collided with a Navy speedboat. The collision led to the ferry capsizing, with 13 confirmed fatalities and 115 passengers rescued, according to officials. The accident occurred when the Navy’s speedboat, which was undergoing engine trials at sea, lost control due to a malfunction and crashed into the ferry.

In response to the tragic event, the Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver of the Navy boat. The complaint, filed by survivor Natharam Chaudhary, alleges negligence and has led to an official inquiry into the cause of the crash.

No Life Jackets On Board

One of the most alarming revelations from the survivors is that none of the passengers on the ferry were provided with life jackets, which could have potentially saved lives during the capsizing. Gautam Gupta, a survivor from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, lost his aunt in the accident. He recalled the traumatic events: “No one on the boat had life jackets. After the collision, we tried pulling several people out of the water. About 20-25 minutes later, the Navy rescued us, but by then, we had lost my aunt.”

Gupta’s testimony highlights the dire situation passengers faced during the accident. Despite efforts to save others, the lack of essential safety equipment meant that many were left vulnerable during the emergency.

Navy Speedboat’s Involvement

A resident of Jalore in Rajasthan recorded the incident. He states that the Navy’s speedboat was doing stunts, which made them suspicious. A few minutes later, the boat collided with their ferry.

The Navy’s official statement asserts that the speedboat, a rigid inflatable boat (RIB), was undergoing engine trials when it malfunctioned and lost control, leading to the collision. The tragic loss of life included 12 civilians, including two aboard the Navy boat, as well as one Navy official.

A large-scale search operation is currently underway to locate any remaining survivors and ensure that no one is left behind. The operation involves 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard boat, all scouring the area to provide assistance.

Financial Aid Announced For Victims

In response to the devastating incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial compensation for the families of those who lost their lives. Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be given to those who sustained injuries in the accident. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister has also announced a separate compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

ALSO READ | What Is ‘Mystery’ Illness Affecting Rajouri Village In J&K? Toll Reaches 8 As Govt Calls In Experts

Filed under

Latest national news Mumbai Mumbai ferry collision national news

Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Unveils A Bold, Narrative-Driven Approach To Take Forward The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Campaign

Adani Unveils A Bold, Narrative-Driven Approach To Take Forward The “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” Campaign

‘I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The Parliament

‘I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The...

Over 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War, South Korea Reveals

Over 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War, South Korea Reveals

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes...

Who Is Alexander Paffendorf? California Man Accused Of Plotting Co-Ordinated Attack With Wisconsin School Shooter

Who Is Alexander Paffendorf? California Man Accused Of Plotting Co-Ordinated Attack With Wisconsin School Shooter

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox