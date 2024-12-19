No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

In Mumbai, a collision between a ferry and a Navy speedboat off the coast killed 13 and rescued 115. Survivors revealed that they were not issued life jackets. An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the Navy speedboat, and investigations have begun.

A tragic accident occurred off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday when a private ferry collided with a Navy speedboat, resulting in the capsizing of the vessel and the loss of at least 13 lives. Survivors of the incident have come forward with harrowing accounts, raising serious concerns about the lack of safety measures on board.

The ill-fated ferry was carrying over 110 passengers on a journey from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when it collided with a Navy speedboat. The collision led to the ferry capsizing, with 13 confirmed fatalities and 115 passengers rescued, according to officials. The accident occurred when the Navy’s speedboat, which was undergoing engine trials at sea, lost control due to a malfunction and crashed into the ferry.

In response to the tragic event, the Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver of the Navy boat. The complaint, filed by survivor Natharam Chaudhary, alleges negligence and has led to an official inquiry into the cause of the crash.

No Life Jackets On Board

One of the most alarming revelations from the survivors is that none of the passengers on the ferry were provided with life jackets, which could have potentially saved lives during the capsizing. Gautam Gupta, a survivor from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, lost his aunt in the accident. He recalled the traumatic events: “No one on the boat had life jackets. After the collision, we tried pulling several people out of the water. About 20-25 minutes later, the Navy rescued us, but by then, we had lost my aunt.”

Gupta’s testimony highlights the dire situation passengers faced during the accident. Despite efforts to save others, the lack of essential safety equipment meant that many were left vulnerable during the emergency.

Navy Speedboat’s Involvement

A resident of Jalore in Rajasthan recorded the incident. He states that the Navy’s speedboat was doing stunts, which made them suspicious. A few minutes later, the boat collided with their ferry.

The Navy’s official statement asserts that the speedboat, a rigid inflatable boat (RIB), was undergoing engine trials when it malfunctioned and lost control, leading to the collision. The tragic loss of life included 12 civilians, including two aboard the Navy boat, as well as one Navy official.

A large-scale search operation is currently underway to locate any remaining survivors and ensure that no one is left behind. The operation involves 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard boat, all scouring the area to provide assistance.

Financial Aid Announced For Victims

In response to the devastating incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial compensation for the families of those who lost their lives. Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be given to those who sustained injuries in the accident. Maharashtra’s Chief Minister has also announced a separate compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

