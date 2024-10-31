‘Now We Are Moving Towards Implementing One Nation, One Election…’: PM Modi On Ekta Diwas In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of Diwali (Oct 31) highlighted India’s commitment to advancing initiatives under the 'One Nation' umbrella to promote unity and efficient governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of Diwali (Oct 31) highlighted India’s commitment to advancing initiatives under the ‘One Nation’ umbrella to promote unity and efficient governance. Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration in Kevadia, Gujarat, he announced the government’s efforts to implement ‘One Nation, One Election’ and ‘One Nation, One Civil Code,’ adding to the series of policies introduced over the years aimed at simplifying and unifying administrative processes in India.

PM Modi referenced the success of existing initiatives like ‘One Nation, One Identity Card’ (Aadhaar), ‘One Nation, One Tax System’ (GST), ‘One Nation, One Power Grid,’ and ‘One Nation, One Ration Card.’ He explained, “We have already seen how unified systems like Aadhaar and GST have strengthened our nation. Now, we are moving towards implementing ‘One Nation, One Election,’ which will help optimize resources, increase efficiency, and reinforce our democratic framework.” The Prime Minister also highlighted Ayushman Bharat, under ‘One Nation, One Health Insurance,’ which has expanded healthcare access to millions across the country.

The ‘One Nation, One Civil Code’ aims to create a secular civil framework that applies universally across all communities, which Modi had previously mentioned in his Independence Day address. “A unified civil code respects social unity and has been long-discussed as a pathway towards a more equitable India,” he noted.

Fulfillment of Sardar Patel’s Vision

During the celebration, PM Modi emphasized the historic significance of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, viewing it as a realization of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision for a unified India. “After decades, the Constitution now holds uniform meaning across every part of the country,” said Modi, acknowledging that, for the first time, a Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir took an oath on the Indian Constitution without any exceptions. “This achievement is a tribute to Sardar Saheb and the creators of our Constitution,” he added.

Identifying Threats from “Urban Naxals”

The Prime Minister also voiced concern over the activities of so-called “urban Naxals,” a term often used to describe individuals or groups accused of radicalism or promoting anti-national agendas. He urged citizens to be vigilant against forces attempting to destabilize the country from within, aiming to create division along caste and community lines.

“With the decline of Naxalism in rural areas, we are witnessing a rise of ‘urban Naxal’ ideology,” Modi said. He warned that such groups, both domestic and international, are working to project a negative image of India globally. “They target those who advocate for unity and are against the idea of a developed India. It is our duty to expose these entities,” he added.

PM Modi’s call for ‘One Nation’ reforms reflects a vision to unify India under streamlined policies that transcend regional and communal boundaries, fostering an inclusive and cohesive society. By consolidating democratic practices, civil codes, and administrative resources, the government aims to bolster India’s development trajectory and protect its national integrity.

