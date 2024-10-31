Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indira Gandhi Once Challenged CBI Officers To Handcuff Her: Glimpse Of Indira’s Unexpected Path In Politics

Indira Gandhi is remembered as one of India’s most resilient leaders, renowned for her ability to navigate turbulent times with sharp political insight.

Indira Gandhi Once Challenged CBI Officers To Handcuff Her: Glimpse Of Indira’s Unexpected Path In Politics

Indira Gandhi is remembered as one of India’s most resilient leaders, renowned for her ability to navigate turbulent times with sharp political insight. One of her most defining moments came in October 1977, a year after the Congress Party’s defeat in the general elections following the Emergency. Despite being out of power and facing opposition from the Janata Party, led by Home Minister Charan Singh, Indira turned adversity into an opportunity to regain public support.

The Arrest Incident That Turned the Tide

On October 3, 1977, Indira faced arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over her alleged involvement in the “Jeep scam.” When CBI officers arrived at her residence, she challenged them to handcuff her, refusing to move unless her demand was met. Seeing the moment as an opportunity to garner sympathy, her son Sanjay Gandhi and aide R.K. Dhawan quickly mobilized Congress supporters and media coverage.

By the next day, Indira was released on technical grounds. This episode portrayed her as a figure resilient in the face of hardship, creating waves of sympathy across the nation and setting the stage for her eventual return to power.

Indira’s Unexpected Path to Politics

Contrary to common belief, Indira Gandhi had not initially aspired to lead. In fact, she had considered moving to England in 1963, a year before her father, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, passed away. She even shared her intentions in a letter to her friend, Dorothy Norman, expressing her desire to live abroad for a while. However, after Nehru’s death, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who succeeded him, urged her to join his cabinet. Recognizing the importance of a stable government, she accepted the position of Minister of Information and Broadcasting, marking her formal entry into politics.

A Complex Relationship with Her Daughters-in-Law

Indira shared a special relationship with her elder daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi. She gave Sonia considerable freedom in adapting to Indian customs, with one small family tradition: speaking in Hindi during meals. Over time, Sonia embraced traditional attire, an evolution that Indira quickly noticed, although she assured Sonia she could dress as she pleased. This mutual respect and understanding solidified a close bond between the two women.

The Strategic Alliance with Hindu Sentiment

In the 1980s, Indira Gandhi began aligning with Hindu religious sentiments. This shift became evident when she accepted the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) invitation to inaugurate the “Ganga Jal Yatra” in 1981, symbolizing her recognition of Hindu cultural symbolism. Her advisor C.M. Stephen commented that “Hindu culture and Congress culture both have the same thinking,” a reflection of her political adaptability.

The Fateful Day: A Premonition of Her Death?

On the morning of October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi sent her grandchildren to school, lingering a little longer as she embraced them. Her parting words to her grandson Rahul, “If something happens to me, don’t cry,” seemed to foreshadow her tragic fate. Despite heightened security concerns after Operation Blue Star, she had resisted wearing a bulletproof jacket or dismissing her Sikh guards. Tragically, later that morning, her bodyguards Beant Singh and Satwant Singh assassinated her, ending the life of a leader who had left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

Indira Gandhi’s life and career were marked by resilience, adaptability, and an enduring influence that extended beyond politics into the personal and cultural fabric of India. Her legacy continues to shape the country’s political landscape.

Also Read: How Was Indira Gandhi Killed? Recalling The Assassination Of India’s First Female Prime Minister

Filed under

Gandhi's Politics History Of Indira Gandhi Indira Gandhi Unknown Facts About Gandhi
Advertisement

Also Read

Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

Understanding the India A Team: Purpose, Structure, And Selection Process For Emerging Cricket Talent

Understanding the India A Team: Purpose, Structure, And Selection Process For Emerging Cricket Talent

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to...

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

What Is The Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing? NSE, BSE Update

What Is The Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing? NSE, BSE Update

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As She Proudly Votes For Kamala Harris

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox