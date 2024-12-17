Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
NSA Ajit Doval To Hold Meeting Of Special Representatives With Chinese FM Wang Yi

After more than four and a half years of border standoff, the two nations have successfully concluded the disengagement process. Further during the meeting, discussions regarding de-escalation and subsequent demilitarisation of forces along the India-China border are expected to be discussed.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is in Chinese capital Beijing to participate in the 23rd meeting of special representatives with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “The two special representatives will discuss the management of peace and tranquility in the border areas and explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question,” said a press release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

After more than four and a half years of border standoff, the two nations have successfully concluded the disengagement process. Further during the meeting, discussions regarding de-escalation and subsequent demilitarisation of forces along the India-China border are expected to be discussed.

“23rd meeting of special representatives for China-India boundary question as agreed upon by both nations, will take place in Beijing on December 18, 2024,” announced Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In the month of October, PM Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of ‘Brics summit’.

Earlier in the month, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs was held in Delhi on December 5, 2024, where both the sides mutually agreed on the importance of effective border management and maintaining peace and tranquility.

