Trump Slams Trudeau As Deputy Freeland Resigns, Labels Her Actions ‘Toxic’

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's resignation, Donald Trump termed the former's behavior "toxic" in a post on Truth Social. She left following a warning from Freeland regarding challenges posed by the incoming U.S. administration's economic policies.

After Canadian Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s resignation, American President-elect Donald Trump delivered a blow at the Canadian administration. Through his social media hub, Truth Social, Mr. Trump relit flames of his previous long-ranting on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He instead referred to Trudeau as “Governor of Canada while branding the actions of Freeland as “toxic” and unconstructive for the nation.

Trump’s Truth Social post was a typical representation of his disdain for the Trudeau regime. He wrote, “The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau. Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!

This sharp criticism followed just hours after Freeland’s abrupt announcement that she was to step down, a move which shocked political observers and came even before her scheduled presentation of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

Freeland’s Warning On US Economic Policy

In her resignation letter, Freeland enumerated her reasons for leaving, and she emphasized that the challenge facing her was that of the incoming Trump administration. She was concerned by the aggressive economic nationalism of Trump and the threat to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

Freeland wrote, “Our country today faces a grave challenge. The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 percent tariffs. We need to take that threat extremely seriously.”

Pointing out the gravity of the situation, Freeland emphasized the need for careful fiscal policies to protect Canada’s economy in what she described as a looming “tariff war.

Freeland’s letter called for a collective national effort to combat the economic challenges ahead. She emphasized the need to work collectively with provincial and territorial leaders, and urged the government to take a “Team Canada” approach.

That means pushing back against ‘America First’ economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring. It means working in good faith and humility with the Premiers of the provinces and territories of our great and diverse country,” she added.

She cautioned against expensive political posturing, and instead, urged the government to pursue solutions that speak to Canadians. “Canadians know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves. How we deal with the threat our country currently faces will define us for a generation, and perhaps longer,” she concluded.

ALSO READ | Over 40,000 Christmas Light Controllers Recalled From Walmart Over THIS Reason