Over 40,000 Christmas Light Controllers Recalled From Walmart Over THIS Reason

Over 40,000 Christmas tree light controllers sold at Walmart, Target, and Cracker Barrel have been recalled because of fire hazards. The controllers, made by Mr. Christmas LLC, have overheating risks that call for a voluntary recall. Customers will be refunded.

With the holiday season fast approaching, a significant recall has been issued for more than 44,000 Christmas tree light controllers sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Cracker Barrel due to fire hazards. The products that are being recalled were sold between July and November 2024 and pose serious safety concerns to shoppers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has joined forces with Mr. Christmas LLC, who is the manufacturer based in Memphis, Tennessee, to announce to consumers the fire danger that comes with these controllers.

The products involved are cordless controllers meant to control Christmas light for the tree, whose designs have been discovered to overheat due to the power outlets with which they are connected. This overheating constitutes a high fire risk, with one incident having led to a fire, although no one is reported injured.

The products were sold through various retailers, including Cracker Barrel, Walmart, and Target, in physical stores as well as online. Approximately 44,600 units were sold in the United States under different brand names. Walmart and Cracker Barrel sold it as “Christmas Light Controllers,” while the version sold by Target is branded as “Wondershop” under the name “Tree Lighting Switch.”

Risk Of Fire Hazard

The recalled controllers have been associated with at least 10 cases of overheating. No injuries have been reported, but the risk of fire has led to a quick and voluntary recall. Mr. Christmas LLC reports that the controllers were made in China and sold between $25 and $40. This recall is precautionary to avoid further incidents.

The overheating problem arises from the wireless receivers that are found in the controllers, which allow users to control the lighting on their Christmas trees. Consumers who have purchased these controllers are advised to stop using them immediately.

For customers who have purchased the recalled products, Mr. Christmas LLC is offering full refunds. To return the faulty controllers, shoppers can visit the original point of purchase, whether it’s Walmart, Target, or Cracker Barrel. The company has made the return process simple and has assured that full refunds will be issued upon return.

Official Statement From Mr. Christmas

Leslie Hermanson, President of Mr. Christmas, addressed the recall in a statement, emphasizing the company’s commitment to customer safety. “As a 91-year-old family business, nothing is more important to Mr. Christmas than the safety of the families who celebrate with our products. As such, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily engaged with the CPSC to recall these 2024 Light Controllers immediately upon receiving reports of a small number of incidents with them,” said Hermanson.

In conclusion, she added, “We ask all consumers who have purchased one of these products during this season to stop using them and go to our or the CPSC website for instructions on how to return your Light Controller for a refund.”

The company tried to calm down its customers by saying that any sold earlier than 2024 have never been recalled.

Retailers Involved And Affected Locations

The recalled products were sold in stores and online by several major retailers. Target, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sold the units under the Wondersho brand. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sold the controllers branded as Mr. Christmas, and Cracker Barrel, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, marketed the controllers under its own brand. Customers who purchased the recalled controllers from these stores are urged to return them for a full refund.

