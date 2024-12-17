Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
we-woman

Mayor Eric Adams, “Our Children Are Being Radicalized To Hate America,” Cites CEO Shooter As Evidence

Eric Adams said, "Our children are being radicalized to hate America, to hate the country that put them where they are."

In a surprising speech, NYC Mayor Eric Adams shocked a liberal audience by claiming that the recent CEO shooting is proof of a concerning trend: young Americans are becoming more radicalized due to ‘leftist’ ideologies that incite animosity toward the nation.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Adams highlighted the shooter’s upbringing, education, and privileged background, citing these as instances of the disconnect he sees between younger generations.

“Think about the shooter: Ivy League, grew up in an affluent household. His manifesto clearly is showing some signs of hating,” Adams said.

“Our children are being radicalized to hate America, to hate the country that put them where they are,” he added.

While Mayor Adams did not specifically named the shooter or go into the specifics of his manifesto, his comments brought to light more general worries about ideological extremism, especially among young people who are well-educated and wealthy.

“This person had all that one wants to have, but he hated everything to the point of shooting someone. And we better deal with the radicalization of our young people,”Adams continued.

The Shooter Incident

The mayor’s comments come after a high-profile shooting incident in which the CEO of UnitedHealthCare was allegedly targeted and shot by a young, wealthy, Ivy League student.

According to authorities, the gunman wrote a manifesto expressing extreme anti-American views, which has caused wealthy young people to talk about extremism.

Initial reports suggest themes of societal disillusionment, anti-establishment rhetoric, and frustrations with systemic inequities, although specifics of the manifesto are still being finalized.

Adams’ Broader Concerns

In additionAdams focused on the predicament of vulnerable children nationwide in addition to combating ideological extremism.

He cited troubling figures, asserting that “500,000 children” in the United States who entered the country with sponsors are now unaccounted for.

”We don’t know if they’re doing child labor. We don’t know if they’re doing sex crimes. We don’t know if they’re being exploited,” Adams stressed.

His remarks underscore a dual crisis: a generation increasingly disconnected from national values and the unresolved vulnerabilities of children who may be at risk of exploitation.

For a moment, the room was stunned by Mayor Adams’ direct speech. Adams’ focus on radicalization was said to have surprised the liberals in attendance, who usually support him on progressive issues.

Filed under

Mayor Eric Adams Radiclaization UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

