Tuesday, December 17, 2024
15-Year-Old Girl Identified As Shooter In Wisconsin School Mass Firing, Killing Three Before Taking Own Life

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. “We do not know the ‘why’ of this tragedy,” said the Police.

15-Year-Old Girl Identified As Shooter In Wisconsin School Mass Firing, Killing Three Before Taking Own Life

A 15-year-old student Natalie Rupnow, Has been identified as a shooter in deadly school shooting on Monday morning at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Natalie had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting left three dead, while six others were injured.

The Incident

Around 11 a.m, on Monday, a shooting occured in a classroom where a study hall was taking place with students from multiple grades. Police arrived within three minutes of receiving a 911 call, which had been made by a second-grade student.

Authorities reported that Rupnow, who also went by the name “Samantha,” had attended school as usual before opening fire.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Police are investigating whether the firearm belonged to Rupnow’s family, who are cooperating with authorities.

Among the six injured are two students with life-threatening injuries, while two others are in stable condition. Two additional victims, one teacher and a student , have already been discharged from the hospital.

Police confirmed that the shooting was contained to one area of the school, and no evidence suggests that individuals outside the study hall were harmed.

Motive ‘Unclear’

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. “We do not know the ‘why’ of this tragedy,” Chief Barnes said. “There were no clear warning signs or prior interactions with law enforcement that suggested violence would occur.”

Authorities are looking into the shooter’s belongings and communications for possible clues.

Schools says: Metal Detectors were in place

Abundant Life Christian School, a private nondenominational institution founded in 1978, serves approximately 400 students from kindergarten to high school. The school’s leadership confirmed that while no resource officer or metal detectors were in place, other safety protocols like visual scanning were followed.

“This has rocked our school community,” said Barbara Wiers, a school official. “We are working to support our students, families, and staff as we navigate this tragedy.”

President Biden on the incident, ’Unconscionable’

President Joe Biden condemned the incident, calling it “shocking and unconscionable.” He emphasized the need for tighter gun laws to prevent further tragedies.

The shooting comes in the final days before the school’s Christmas break, further amplifying the impact of the tragedy on students and families.

“This truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country,” said Chief Barnes. “We will take time to heal as a community while doing everything we can to prevent such events in the future.”

ALSO READ: Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School

