Indian- American Faces Racist Attack In United States, Videos Goes Viral

An Indian-American family was subjected to racist harassment by a woman in her fifties while traveling on a United Airlines shuttle bus in Los Angeles. The incident, which involved derogatory comments and aggressive behavior, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage was shared by Pervez Taufiq, a photographer and one of the victims, who expressed his outrage on Instagram on November 24.

Taufiq described the ordeal in his post, mentioning that the woman had initially harassed his son during their flight, making inappropriate remarks about his Indian heritage. The confrontation escalated when they boarded the transfer shuttle bus. When the woman told his son to “shut up,” Taufiq intervened, prompting a heated argument with the woman’s husband as well.

As Taufiq began recording the altercation, the woman directed obscene gestures and offensive remarks toward the family, including racially charged comments like accusing them of being “crazy Indians” and mocking their cultural identity. Despite Taufiq’s calm responses, the woman continued her tirade, questioning his nationality and making vulgar references to Indian food and culture.

United Airlines staff eventually intervened, removing the woman from the shuttle. The airline has not released an official statement, but the incident has reignited conversations about the need for stricter measures against racism in public spaces.

The viral video has drawn widespread condemnation online, with social media users calling for accountability and expressing solidarity with the family. Many have praised Taufiq for handling the situation with dignity in the face of blatant discrimination.

