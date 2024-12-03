Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian- American Faces Racist Attack In United States, Videos Goes Viral

An Indian-American family was subjected to racist harassment by a woman in her fifties while traveling on a United Airlines shuttle bus in Los Angeles.

Indian- American Faces Racist Attack In United States, Videos Goes Viral

An Indian-American family was subjected to racist harassment by a woman in her fifties while traveling on a United Airlines shuttle bus in Los Angeles. The incident, which involved derogatory comments and aggressive behavior, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage was shared by Pervez Taufiq, a photographer and one of the victims, who expressed his outrage on Instagram on November 24.

Taufiq described the ordeal in his post, mentioning that the woman had initially harassed his son during their flight, making inappropriate remarks about his Indian heritage. The confrontation escalated when they boarded the transfer shuttle bus. When the woman told his son to “shut up,” Taufiq intervened, prompting a heated argument with the woman’s husband as well.

As Taufiq began recording the altercation, the woman directed obscene gestures and offensive remarks toward the family, including racially charged comments like accusing them of being “crazy Indians” and mocking their cultural identity. Despite Taufiq’s calm responses, the woman continued her tirade, questioning his nationality and making vulgar references to Indian food and culture.

United Airlines staff eventually intervened, removing the woman from the shuttle. The airline has not released an official statement, but the incident has reignited conversations about the need for stricter measures against racism in public spaces.

The viral video has drawn widespread condemnation online, with social media users calling for accountability and expressing solidarity with the family. Many have praised Taufiq for handling the situation with dignity in the face of blatant discrimination.

Also Read: Donald Trump Warns Hamas, Says ‘If the hostages are not freed…’

Filed under

Crazy Indians Indian- American Faces Racist Attack Los Angels Taufiq viral video

Advertisement

Also Read

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox