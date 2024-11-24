Opposition Demand Adani And Manipur Discussion Ahead Of Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, November 25, and will run until December 20, comprising 19 sittings. At least 16 bills are on the agenda, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Five bills are proposed for introduction and passing, namely the Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Indian Ports Bill, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, and the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill.

Focus on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is being reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), which is expected to submit its report during this session. Opposition members have requested an extension for the panel’s submission. An ally of the ruling party emphasized the importance of considering the interests and opinions of the Muslim community to ensure inclusivity in the bill’s passing, stating, “We want to make sure that Muslim community should feel that they, their views have been accommodated… their interests should be taken care of.”

The session is anticipated to witness intense debates, with the opposition preparing to raise concerns about the situation in Manipur and allegations of bribery against an Indian industrialist by US prosecutors.

Pre-Session Meetings

Floor leaders from the INDIA bloc parties plan to meet in Parliament House to finalize their strategy. Additionally, the Union parliamentary affairs minister held discussions with floor leaders from both Houses to urge the smooth conduct of business.

Opposition’s Demands

During the preparatory meetings, opposition parties pressed for discussions on the allegations against the industrialist, highlighting concerns over Indian institutions and investors. A Congress leader described the issue as a “scam,” urging the government not to dismiss the demand on technical grounds. The opposition also raised questions about the handling of the Manipur crisis, pointing out perceived inconsistencies in the government’s approach to state leadership amidst allegations of violence.

Pending Bills and Other Matters

The Rajya Sabha bulletin indicated that an additional bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, passed by the Lok Sabha, is pending in the Upper House.

The government has appealed for cooperation from all parties to ensure a productive session, emphasizing the need for consensus in legislative proceedings.