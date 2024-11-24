Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Opposition Demand Adani And Manipur Discussion Ahead Of Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, November 25, and will run until December 20, comprising 19 sittings. At least 16 bills are on the agenda, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Opposition Demand Adani And Manipur Discussion Ahead Of Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, November 25, and will run until December 20, comprising 19 sittings. At least 16 bills are on the agenda, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Five bills are proposed for introduction and passing, namely the Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Indian Ports Bill, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, and the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill.

Focus on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is being reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), which is expected to submit its report during this session. Opposition members have requested an extension for the panel’s submission. An ally of the ruling party emphasized the importance of considering the interests and opinions of the Muslim community to ensure inclusivity in the bill’s passing, stating, “We want to make sure that Muslim community should feel that they, their views have been accommodated… their interests should be taken care of.”

The session is anticipated to witness intense debates, with the opposition preparing to raise concerns about the situation in Manipur and allegations of bribery against an Indian industrialist by US prosecutors.

Pre-Session Meetings

Floor leaders from the INDIA bloc parties plan to meet in Parliament House to finalize their strategy. Additionally, the Union parliamentary affairs minister held discussions with floor leaders from both Houses to urge the smooth conduct of business.

Opposition’s Demands

During the preparatory meetings, opposition parties pressed for discussions on the allegations against the industrialist, highlighting concerns over Indian institutions and investors. A Congress leader described the issue as a “scam,” urging the government not to dismiss the demand on technical grounds. The opposition also raised questions about the handling of the Manipur crisis, pointing out perceived inconsistencies in the government’s approach to state leadership amidst allegations of violence.

Pending Bills and Other Matters

The Rajya Sabha bulletin indicated that an additional bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, passed by the Lok Sabha, is pending in the Upper House.

The government has appealed for cooperation from all parties to ensure a productive session, emphasizing the need for consensus in legislative proceedings.

Read More : NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar On MVA’s Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, ‘No Lack Of Coordination In MVA’

Filed under

Adani Case Manipur Case Opposition Party
Advertisement

Also Read

Bangladesh Urges Review Of Power Deals, Including Adani Agreement

Bangladesh Urges Review Of Power Deals, Including Adani Agreement

Infant Death Toll Rises To 17 After Devastating Fire At Jhansi Medical College

Infant Death Toll Rises To 17 After Devastating Fire At Jhansi Medical College

Viral Video Of TTE Performing CPR On Passenger Sparks Debate

Viral Video Of TTE Performing CPR On Passenger Sparks Debate

IPL AUCTION 2025: What Is the IPL RTM Rule? A Key Strategy in Player Retention

IPL AUCTION 2025: What Is the IPL RTM Rule? A Key Strategy in Player Retention

NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar On MVA’s Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, ‘No Lack Of Coordination In MVA’

NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar On MVA’s Defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, ‘No Lack Of...

Entertainment

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox