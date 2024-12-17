Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Opposition Slams ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill As Anti-Federal: Who Said What?

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which aims for simultaneous elections. While BJP and allies support it, opposition parties argue it threatens federalism and democracy, demanding its withdrawal or referral for further scrutiny.

Opposition Slams ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill As Anti-Federal: Who Said What?

The Lok Sabha witnessed intense debate on Tuesday as Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, a constitutional amendment aimed at synchronizing national and state elections across India. Meghwal dismissed objections, calling them “political” rather than constitutional, and asserted the Bill respects the Constitution’s basic structure doctrine.

Following the Bill’s introduction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed consultation. Shah emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on ensuring thorough scrutiny of the proposal before further Cabinet consideration.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pledged full support for the bill, highlighting its perceived benefits. TDP MP Chandra S Pemmasani stated that the initiative would bring significant advantages to India’s governance structure.

Opposition Voices Concerns

Several opposition leaders strongly opposed the bill, labeling it as unconstitutional and a threat to democracy:

  • Congress: MP Manish Tewari claimed the bill assaults the Constitution’s basic structure, particularly federalism.
  • Samajwadi Party: Dharmendra Yadav warned it paves the way for dictatorship, compromising democratic values.
  • NCP-SP: Supriya Sule demanded either the bill’s withdrawal or referral to a parliamentary committee.
  • Shiv Sena (UBT): Anil Desai called the bill an attack on federalism, undermining state autonomy.
  • AIMIM: Asaduddin Owaisi accused the bill of introducing a presidential style of democracy and eliminating regional parties.
  • DMK: TR Baalu deemed it anti-federal, citing the electors’ right to a five-year government term.
  • TMC: Kalyan Banerjee argued the bill infringes on state legislative powers.
  • CPI(M): Amra Ram stated the bill violates the Constitution’s foundational principles.
  • IUML: MP ET Muhammed Basheer warned that some states may lose autonomy under the proposed amendment.

Government’s Stand

Meghwal assured the bill adheres to the Constitution and dismissed objections as political in nature. BJP leaders highlighted its potential to reduce electoral expenses and ensure stability in governance.

Federalism and Autonomy Under Threat?

Opposition members consistently highlighted concerns that the Bill challenges the sovereignty of state governments and legislative assemblies, undermining India’s federal structure. Many argued that simultaneous elections could curtail the five-year tenure of state governments, further centralizing power at the federal level.

The One Nation, One Election Bill has polarized the political landscape, with proponents citing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while detractors warn of significant risks to democracy and federalism. The proposal now awaits further deliberation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, as stakeholders across the political spectrum prepare for a robust debate.

