Parents Protest After Jhansi Hospital Fire Kills 10 Newborns, 16 Injured

A devastating fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has left 10 newborns dead and 16 others struggling for survival. The fire broke out late on Monday night in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), throwing the facility into chaos and leaving families and hospital staff reeling from the aftermath.

The Fire: A Heartbreaking Tragedy

Around 10:45 pm, the NICU, which was home to 54 newborns at the time, was engulfed by flames. In a race against time, emergency responders managed to rescue 44 babies from the burning unit. Tragically, despite their best efforts, 10 newborns lost their lives, leaving a trail of heartbreak and grief in their wake.

As of now, seven of the victims have been identified, and the authorities are planning DNA tests to confirm the identities of the remaining three. The hospital’s staff and local authorities have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the surviving infants and provide care to the injured.

Parents Left Devastated, Protesting Outside the Hospital

The morning after the tragedy saw a new wave of chaos, as distraught parents arrived at the hospital hoping to see their children. However, they were not allowed to meet their babies due to safety concerns and to avoid confusion over the identities of the surviving infants. This decision caused outrage among the grieving parents, many of whom had already lost their newborns in the fire.

Unable to see their children and with emotions running high, some parents attempted to stage protests outside the hospital, demanding answers and accountability. The authorities had to step in to prevent road blockages, further escalating tensions. The hospital’s handling of the situation has sparked anger, with many families calling for justice and clarity.

Fire Caused by Short-Circuit, Authorities Suspect

Early investigations have pointed to a potential short-circuit inside an oxygen concentrator as the cause of the fire. Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, confirmed this possibility, although he stressed that a full investigation would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

The visuals from the scene were nothing short of heartbreaking—charred medical equipment and frantic parents desperately searching for their children. One grieving mother shared her sorrow with news agencies, revealing that she was informed her baby had died after she couldn’t find her child in the aftermath of the fire.

The Struggle to Save the Injured

The 16 children who survived the fire have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local officials, including Jhansi’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh, assured the public that all available medical resources are being used to save the injured infants. “We are doing everything we can to treat and stabilize the children who have been hurt,” said SSP Singh.

Safety Concerns and Fire Investigations Underway

While the government has denied any malfunctioning fire alarms or safety systems at the hospital, many questions remain about the hospital’s preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister Pathak confirmed that a fire safety audit had been carried out in February, followed by a mock fire drill in June. However, he cautioned that a thorough investigation by the police, the health department, and a magisterial inquiry would provide more answers about what went wrong.

Government Response and Financial Assistance

In response to the horrific tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted swiftly, deploying senior officials and fire-fighting teams to assist with the rescue operations. He has announced financial assistance for the victims’ families, offering ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the seriously injured children.

“The government is fully committed to providing all necessary assistance to the families affected by this tragedy,” said CM Adityanath. He has also instructed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a detailed report within 12 hours.

Condolences from National Leaders

The fire has sparked widespread grief, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressing their condolences. President Murmu extended her heartfelt sympathies, saying, “The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the grieving families.”

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his deep sorrow, calling the incident “heartbreaking.” He announced financial support for the victims’ families, with ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each injured child.

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children. I pray for strength for the families in this unimaginable loss,” said PM Modi.

Political Reactions and Calls for Accountability

The tragedy has also prompted political leaders to demand accountability. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the hospital administration of negligence, calling for strict action against those responsible for the incident. The political fallout is likely to intensify as investigations continue and families seek justice for their loved ones.

