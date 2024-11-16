Six Lives Lost In High-Speed Collision At ONGC Chowk, Dehradun

Dehradun was shaken by a heart-wrenching tragedy in the early hours of Tuesday as a high-speed collision at ONGC Chowk claimed six young lives, including three women.

Dehradun was shaken by a heartbreaking tragedy in the early hours of Tuesday as a high-speed collision at ONGC Chowk claimed six young lives, including three women. The victims were traveling in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) that collided with a container truck, leaving the vehicle mangled and unrecognizable. The sole survivor, 25-year-old Siddhesh Agrawal, who was driving the car, is in critical condition with severe head injuries and unable to provide any account of the incident.

A Party That Ended in Heartbreak

What began as an evening of celebration among friends turned into an unimaginable nightmare. The group, aged 19 to 24, had gathered for a party at Siddhesh’s residence. After the party, they decided to embark on a late-night drive. Tragically, this decision led to the fatal crash.

The deceased were identified as Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agrawal, and Kunal Kukreja. Three of the victims were students at a private university, while one was an engineering graduate.

The Fatal Moment Caught on CCTV

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. and was partially captured on CCTV. Footage showed the MUV speeding at over 100 km/h, attempting to overtake a luxury car near ONGC Chowk. The driver misjudged the distance and timing, leading the vehicle to collide with the rear left side of a container truck.

The impact was catastrophic—the roof of the MUV was torn off, killing six passengers instantly. The sole survivor, Siddhesh, remains hospitalized.

Non-Functional CCTV Cameras Raise Concerns

Efforts to piece together the exact details of the crash have been hindered by non-functional CCTV cameras at ONGC Chowk. A ransomware attack had rendered 134 out of Dehradun’s 536 surveillance cameras offline, including the one positioned at the crash site. Officials from Dehradun Smart City Limited (DSCL) confirmed the technical lapse, sparking questions about the reliability of the city’s surveillance infrastructure.

Investigators Point to Reckless Driving

Authorities have concluded that excessive speed and reckless driving were primary factors in the crash. The MUV, reportedly a new vehicle without number plates, was attempting to catch up to a luxury car it had been overtaken by. Misjudging the intersection and the truck’s movement, the driver collided with the truck’s rear—a blind spot for large commercial vehicles.

While the truck driver fled the scene, police investigations have determined that the collision was not his fault.

Siddhesh Agrawal, the only survivor, is battling for his life in a local hospital. His critical injuries have left him unable to communicate, delaying a complete understanding of the events leading up to the accident.

Legal and Social Implications

The tragedy has left law enforcement in a legal quandary. Since the car’s owner, Siddhesh, was also driving at the time of the crash, and with no complaints lodged by the victims’ families, the legal path forward remains uncertain.

This incident underscores a pressing need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and public awareness campaigns to curb reckless driving, especially among young motorists.

A Call for Road Safety

The devastating crash has sent shockwaves through the city, serving as a grim reminder of the dangers of speeding and neglecting road safety rules. Authorities are urging citizens to prioritize responsible driving to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future.

ALSO READ: Odisha CM Embarks On Four-Day Singapore Visit To Attract Investments