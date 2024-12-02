Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Parliament Adjourned Again! How Much Does It Cost To Run The Indian Parliament?

The financial repercussions of Parliament disruptions are considerable, impacting both public resources and the productivity of the nation’s legislative process.

Parliament Adjourned Again! How Much Does It Cost To Run The Indian Parliament?

However, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have cumulatively functioned for merely 2 hours, with daily disruptions and sloganeering resulting in adjournments.

The Rajya Sabha faced disruptions today (December 2) as Vice Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed discontent over sloganeering by Opposition MPs. The protests, which centered around demands for discussions on key issues, forced the Vice Chairman to adjourn the session until 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also encountered similar challenges. The House, which commenced its proceedings at 11 a.m., was adjourned within minutes due to the Opposition raising slogans. The demands included a discussion on the Sambhal violence and recent developments concerning allegations against Gautam Adani in the United States.

The repeated adjournments in both Houses underline the intensifying political divide, with Opposition parties pushing for accountability and debates on pressing issues. The day’s proceedings reflect ongoing tensions as Parliament attempts to address the varied demands of lawmakers from across the spectrum.

Can You Guess What Amount Of Taxpayers Money Is Used To Hold A Parliament Session?

Taxpayers pay Rs. 3 crores for our elected lawmakers to raise slogans and disrupt the Parliament?

The financial repercussions of Parliament disruptions are considerable, impacting both public resources and the productivity of the nation’s legislative process. Parliament conducts three major sessions each year—the Budget session from February to May, the Monsoon session from July to September, and the Winter session from November to December. Typically, Parliament operates for around 100 days annually, with each session lasting about six hours per day.

However, disruptions in these sessions have been a significant problem. For example, in 2016, nearly 90 hours of Parliamentary time were lost to disruptions, resulting in an estimated financial loss of Rs. 144 crore. This figure includes Rs. 138 crore for the functioning of the sessions, as well as Rs. 6 crore for salaries and allowances. The cost of running Parliament is also high, with estimates showing that, in 2012, the cost per minute of Parliament’s operation was Rs. 2.5 lakh. Adjusting for inflation, this cost has certainly risen.

The financial burden extends beyond just the operational costs. Lawmakers, like most professionals, are compensated for their work, with MPs receiving a base salary of Rs. 1,00,000 per month. Additionally, they receive allowances for constituency work, office expenses, and daily sessions, which collectively add up to over Rs. 2.3 lakh per month in salaries and allowances. MPs also enjoy several perks, including Rs. 1.5 lakh per year for phone and internet usage, 34 free domestic flights annually for themselves and their families, and first-class train travel privileges. MPs also benefit from housing in upscale neighborhoods, free electricity, and water. Those who opt out of official housing can claim a housing allowance of Rs. 2,00,000 per month.

These costs are funded by taxpayers, highlighting the importance of ensuring that Parliament runs efficiently and that disruptions are minimized.

Continue Reading: Would Lawmakers Disrupt The Parliament If They Had To Bear Its Cost?

Cost To Run The Indian Parliament Parliament Adjourned Again parliament winter session

