PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Overlooking Ambedkar’s Contributions To Water Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique of the Congress party during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ken-Betwa river linking project in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. He accused Congress of neglecting water conservation efforts and failing to recognize Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s contributions as a pioneer in water resource management.

Highlighting Ambedkar’s Role

The Prime Minister emphasized Dr. Ambedkar’s vision and efforts in strengthening India’s water resources, citing his role in major river valley projects and the establishment of the Central Water Commission. “Ambedkar’s farsightedness significantly contributed to dam construction and the development of water management systems,” Modi said.

The Ken-Betwa project aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the Betwa River, addressing water shortages in drought-prone Bundelkhand. The project, estimated at ₹44,605 crore, is expected to benefit nearly 6.5 million people across 12 districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh by providing drinking water, irrigation for over a million hectares of farmland, and generating hydropower and solar energy.

Congress Under Fire

Modi accused Congress of delaying crucial water projects, including the Ken-Betwa initiative, for decades. “Where Congress is, governance cannot happen,” he remarked, alleging that the party’s governments lacked the intent and seriousness to implement plans. He credited Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government for initiating serious efforts to solve water-related challenges and reiterated the BJP’s commitment to river-linking projects.

The event coincided with Good Governance Day, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi inaugurated the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project and laid the foundation for 1,153 Atal Gram Sewa Sadans to boost rural development in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi praised Vajpayee’s contributions to India’s development and stated, “Whenever BJP has had the opportunity to serve the nation, we have broken old records and achieved success in public welfare and development.” He also released a commemorative stamp and coin in Vajpayee’s memory.

Opposition Concerns Over Environmental Impact

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the project for its potential environmental impact, particularly on the Panna Tiger Reserve. He stated that the project could submerge 40% of the reserve, endanger tiger and vulture habitats, and require the felling of over 23 lakh trees. Ramesh urged the government to consider the ecological consequences and align actions with environmental commitments.

Modi concluded by stressing the importance of water security as a key challenge of the 21st century. “Countries with adequate water resources and proper management will advance rapidly,” he said, highlighting the transformative potential of the Ken-Betwa project in addressing water shortages and enhancing livelihoods in Bundelkhand.