Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Bengaluru Police Gear Up To Tackle Drug Menace And Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

As Bengaluru prepares to ring in the New Year, the city's police department has ramped up measures to address drug-related activities and ensure public safety during the festivities.

Bengaluru Police Gear Up To Tackle Drug Menace And Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

As Bengaluru prepares to ring in the New Year, the city’s police department has ramped up measures to address drug-related activities and ensure public safety during the festivities. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda emphasized the department’s firm stance on handling drug peddling and consumption, announcing a series of special drives aimed at curbing the menace.

Stringent Measures Against Drugs

The Commissioner highlighted that police are closely monitoring large drug consignments entering the city and are conducting surprise checks in courier offices often exploited by drug peddlers. Additionally, known offenders with a history of drug-related crimes are under scrutiny, with officers acting swiftly on tip-offs.

“The department is committed to a zero-tolerance policy on drug activities, especially as the city gears up for massive New Year celebrations,” Commissioner Dayananda said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara echoed the Commissioner’s sentiments, reiterating the state government’s resolve to combat the drug menace. The Home Minister directed senior police officials across the state to take stringent action against drug offenders, urging them to book robust cases to deter future crimes.

“Our government has declared a war on drugs. We will ensure no leniency in cases involving drug peddlers, and every effort will be made to safeguard our citizens,” Parameshwara stated.

Traffic Checks and Crowd Management

Parallel to the anti-drug drives, Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their drunk-driving checks. Over the past week, officers inspected more than 60,000 vehicles, resulting in 769 cases of license cancellations. Furthermore, 200 drivers were fined for reckless driving, contributing to total penalties amounting to ₹2.41 lakh.

With an estimated 7 to 8 lakh people expected to throng popular areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street, the police are also devising strategies to manage crowd movement. Temporary traffic regulations and extended Bengaluru Metro operational hours are on the anvil to facilitate smooth transit. Parking restrictions will be enforced in and around the Central Business District (CBD) to reduce congestion.

Popular nightlife destinations, including pubs in Koramangala and Indiranagar, will be under close watch. Bengaluru Police plan to prevent mishaps by monitoring these areas carefully. With the city’s reputation as a tech and cultural hub attracting massive New Year revelers, the focus remains on maintaining order and safety.

Citizens’ Cooperation Urged

The Bengaluru Police have urged citizens to cooperate by adhering to regulations, avoiding reckless driving, and reporting suspicious activities. Special helplines are being set up to assist the public during the celebrations.

Bengaluru’s proactive measures reflect a city determined to balance festive cheer with law and order, ensuring that the New Year begins on a safe and joyous note for everyone.

