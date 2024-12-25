Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
we-woman

UP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail To Former MP Kadir Rana

An MP-MLA court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former MP Kadir Rana and his brother-in-law Yusuf in a case involving alleged obstruction of a GST team’s duties during a factory raid.

UP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail To Former MP Kadir Rana

An MP-MLA court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former MP Kadir Rana and his brother-in-law Yusuf in a case involving alleged obstruction of a GST team’s duties during a factory raid.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyaya dismissed the plea, citing no valid grounds for granting anticipatory bail.

The case stems from a December 5 incident when a GST team, led by Deputy Director Sharea Gupta, conducted a raid at Rana Steel Factory. According to the prosecution, approximately 300 people gathered at the site, allegedly vandalizing a GST officer’s vehicle and obstructing the team’s official work.

“The situation escalated as the crowd began pelting stones at the GST officers’ car, damaging the vehicle and disrupting the team’s operations,” SP City Satyanarain Prajapati explained. Police arrived at the scene to restore order and detained four individuals, including two of Kadir Rana’s daughters, Sadia Rana and Sariya Rana, along with his nephew Saddam Rana.

The arrested individuals face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile individuals and the large number of people implicated. A total of 300 individuals have been named in the case, reflecting the scale of the incident.

The denial of anticipatory bail adds pressure on Kadir Rana and others named in the case as investigations continue. The legal proceedings will be closely watched as they unfold.

Filed under

Kadir Rana

