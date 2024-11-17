PM Modi Lands In Nigeria, Kicking Off Three-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a significant five-day trip to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. This is his first visit to the West African region and the first time in 17 years that an Indian prime minister has visited Nigeria. After Nigeria, he will head to Brazil and then to Guyana.

Arrival in Nigeria

PM Modi landed in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, following an invitation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The purpose of the visit is to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from the Nigerian Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the “Key to the City” of Abuja.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the importance of this gesture, stating, “The key symbolizes the trust and honor given to the prime minister by the people of Nigeria.” The MEA also shared images of the prime minister being greeted by Nigerian officials and citizens.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

President Tinubu expressed his eagerness for the upcoming bilateral talks, stating, “Our discussions will aim to expand the strategic partnership between our nations and enhance cooperation in key sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi.”

In reply, PM Modi thanked President Tinubu, posting, “Just landed in Nigeria. Thankful for the warm welcome. I hope this visit strengthens the friendship between our countries.”

Focus on Indian Community and Shared Values

Before leaving, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the visit, saying, “I am looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.” He noted that the visit would help him “build on our strategic partnership rooted in shared values of democracy and pluralism.”

Attending the G20 Summit in Brazil

In the next part of his journey, PM Modi will participate in the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

