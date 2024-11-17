Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Lands In Nigeria, Kicking Off Three-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a significant five-day trip to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana.

PM Modi Lands In Nigeria, Kicking Off Three-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a significant five-day trip to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. This is his first visit to the West African region and the first time in 17 years that an Indian prime minister has visited Nigeria. After Nigeria, he will head to Brazil and then to Guyana.

Arrival in Nigeria

PM Modi landed in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, following an invitation from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The purpose of the visit is to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from the Nigerian Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the “Key to the City” of Abuja.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the importance of this gesture, stating, “The key symbolizes the trust and honor given to the prime minister by the people of Nigeria.” The MEA also shared images of the prime minister being greeted by Nigerian officials and citizens.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

President Tinubu expressed his eagerness for the upcoming bilateral talks, stating, “Our discussions will aim to expand the strategic partnership between our nations and enhance cooperation in key sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi.”

In reply, PM Modi thanked President Tinubu, posting, “Just landed in Nigeria. Thankful for the warm welcome. I hope this visit strengthens the friendship between our countries.”

Focus on Indian Community and Shared Values

Before leaving, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the visit, saying, “I am looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.” He noted that the visit would help him “build on our strategic partnership rooted in shared values of democracy and pluralism.”

Attending the G20 Summit in Brazil

In the next part of his journey, PM Modi will participate in the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More : Odisha CM Embarks On Four-Day Singapore Visit To Attract Investments

Filed under

G20 IN Brazil Modivisit to Nigeria PM Modi
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox