PM Modi To Address Rally In National Capital Amid Anticipation Of A Big-Ticket Announcement

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the highly anticipated “Parivartan Rally” in North West Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday, January 5.

The rally coincides with the BJP’s announcement of its initial list of candidates, showcasing its strategic preparation for the electoral battle.

Major Transport Projects to Be Inaugurated

In addition to the rally, PM Modi will inaugurate two significant transport projects on Sunday:

Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension:

The new stretch of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line will be operational from 3 PM, according to DMRC’s principal executive director, Anuj Dayal.

With the addition of the Krishna Park Extension station, the Delhi Metro now spans 289 stations and covers 394.448 km.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor:

The newly launched 13-kilometer Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor will connect Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

This marks a significant milestone in the Namo Bharat connectivity initiative for the capital region.

Anticipation of a Big-Ticket Announcement

The rally is expected to feature a major announcement as BJP leaders gear up for the elections. The BJP aims to regain control of the Delhi Assembly, a feat it hasn’t achieved since 1993, when the Legislative Assembly was established.

BJP’s Electoral Strategy: A Focus on Grassroots Leaders

The BJP has promised to retain ongoing AAP schemes, such as free electricity, to ensure voter confidence.

Candidate Selection Highlights

The BJP’s strategy focuses on winnability, fielding grassroots leaders, municipal councillors, former MLAs, and even candidates who have previously faced defeat.

Out of the 29 candidates announced, 13 have contested unsuccessfully in past assembly elections. Party insiders argue that prior losses do not disqualify leaders from being strong contenders in the current scenario, citing the “AAP wave” during the last elections.

The upcoming rally and infrastructure inaugurations signal a determined push by the BJP to make significant inroads in Delhi’s political landscape.