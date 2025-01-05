‘Today is a Significant Day for Delhi-NCR’: PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Bharat Train And Other Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating key projects in Delhi, reiterated his government’s commitment to expanding regional connectivity and improving travel convenience for residents. “We are committed to expanding regional connectivity in Delhi as well as making travel convenient. In this series, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects today at around 12:15 pm. Before this, I will inaugurate the Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor,” he posted on X ahead of the event.

In his message, PM Modi also expressed that the day was particularly significant for Delhi-NCR. He highlighted the first-ever entry of the Namo Bharat train into the capital, noting, “Today is a very important day for Delhi-NCR. Today, for the first time, the Namo Bharat train will enter the capital, and there will also be an opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many development projects, including the expansion of the Delhi Metro.”

The inauguration of these projects forms part of Modi’s broader vision to enhance infrastructure and ensure better connectivity between Delhi and surrounding regions, making the capital more accessible and improving transportation facilities for residents and visitors alike.

Congress Criticizes Modi’s Timing

However, the timing of these inaugurations has sparked criticism from the Congress party. Sandeep Dikshit, Congress’ candidate from New Delhi, questioned the intentions behind the launch of these projects so close to the elections. “People understand all this is being done just because elections are around the corner. Kejriwal and PM Modi are doing the same thing, and both keep raising questions on one another,” Dikshit remarked. He went on to point out the apparent contradiction in the timing of the inaugurations, saying, “Neither of them can answer why all these development projects were not started in the last 10 years and why it is being done just days before MCC (Model Code of Conduct) is implemented.”

Dikshit emphasized that the Congress party would campaign on its record of 10 years of governance in Delhi, pointing out what he believes are the shortcomings of both the BJP and AAP in delivering long-term development. “We will contest the elections on 10 years of Congress rule in Delhi and the shortcomings of BJP and AAP governments,” he added, suggesting that the sudden flurry of activities by Modi and Arvind Kejriwal was more about electioneering than genuine development.

BJP Defends Modi’s Efforts and Focus on Development

In response, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla defended Prime Minister Modi’s vision, emphasizing that the focus was on long-term benefits for the people of Delhi. He dismissed Congress’ criticisms, asserting that Modi’s efforts were aimed at making life easier for the people of the capital. “PM Narendra Modi is continuously striving for convenience, comfort, and connectivity for the people of Delhi… Metro Phase 4 will ease traffic and pollution. Congress’ cynicism and criticism never end,” Poonawalla stated, defending the government’s actions.

Poonawalla also highlighted the importance of the Namo Bharat project and its potential to ease the commuting experience in the Delhi-NCR region. The BJP leader stressed that the government’s focus was on improving the overall infrastructure and addressing traffic congestion, which has been a persistent challenge in the capital. “It’s not just about inaugurations. It’s about improving the infrastructure, ensuring better travel conditions, and making life better for the people of Delhi. The Congress party has always tried to undermine these efforts, but the people of Delhi know what’s best for them,” Poonawalla concluded.

In this politically charged atmosphere, both the BJP and Congress are trying to claim the mantle of being the true champions of Delhi’s progress as the city prepares for upcoming elections. While PM Modi focuses on inaugurating key infrastructure projects, the opposition continues to question the timing and the real motives behind the flurry of activity.

