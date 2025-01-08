Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi To Inaugurate 38th National Games In Uttarakhand, Showcases Traditional And Modern Sports

The event will feature over 10,000 athletes competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state.

PM Modi To Inaugurate 38th National Games In Uttarakhand, Showcases Traditional And Modern Sports

Uttarakhand is set to host the 38th edition of the National Games, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed as the inaugural guest. The prestigious event will be held from January 28 to February 14, 2025, bringing together athletes, officials, and coaches from across the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for agreeing to inaugurate the National Games.

 “I would like to thank PM Modi. We had urged him to inaugurate the National Games, and he has kindly agreed. We also informed him about the winter yatra and invited him to stay for a day during this yatra,” said CM Dhami in a statement.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had announced Uttarakhand as the host for the 2025 National Games in December 2024. The upcoming edition promises to be a grand spectacle, with over 10,000 athletes competing in 38 sports across various cities in the state.

Honouring India’s Rich Heritage

PT Usha, President of the IOA, highlighted the significance of this edition in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India. “The inclusion of demonstration sports like kalaripayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh, and rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India’s rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes,” Usha stated, as quoted by Olympics.com.

The National Games will feature 32 sporting disciplines, alongside four demonstration events, offering a diverse platform for athletes to showcase their skills. The event aims to promote not only sports but also Uttarakhand’s tourism and cultural heritage.

The National Games, an Olympic-style multi-sport event, brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The last edition, hosted in Goa in 2023, saw Maharashtra top the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold. The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the return of the event after a seven-year hiatus, with Services emerging as the top team.

Hosting the National Games in Uttarakhand is expected to provide a significant boost to the state’s sports infrastructure and tourism sector, while also showcasing the cultural diversity of the nation through the inclusion of traditional sports. The event is poised to make a lasting impact on both the sporting landscape and the tourism economy of Uttarakhand.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Periya Twin Murder: Kerala HC Suspends Sentence Of 4 Convicts

 

Filed under

PM Modi Uttarakhand

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Sambhal Court To Hear Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Case On March 5

Sambhal Court To Hear Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Case On March 5

Dell Unveils New PC Naming System, Retires Iconic Series

Dell Unveils New PC Naming System, Retires Iconic Series

France Warns Donald Trump Over Greenland; EU Sovereignty at Risk

France Warns Donald Trump Over Greenland; EU Sovereignty at Risk

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Names 26 More Candidates In Push For Assembly Victory

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress Names 26 More Candidates In Push For Assembly Victory

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing The Heat

Rocking Star Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday With Toxic Teaser Release, Fans Say He Is Bringing

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After Golden Globes Appearance

Has Pamela Anderson Been Lying About Her No Make-Up Look? Fans Claim ‘She’s Cheating’ After

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer Said He Won’t Be In Jail

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox