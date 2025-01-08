PM Modi To Inaugurate 38th National Games In Uttarakhand, Showcases Traditional And Modern Sports

The event will feature over 10,000 athletes competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state.

Uttarakhand is set to host the 38th edition of the National Games, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed as the inaugural guest. The prestigious event will be held from January 28 to February 14, 2025, bringing together athletes, officials, and coaches from across the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for agreeing to inaugurate the National Games.

“I would like to thank PM Modi. We had urged him to inaugurate the National Games, and he has kindly agreed. We also informed him about the winter yatra and invited him to stay for a day during this yatra,” said CM Dhami in a statement.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had announced Uttarakhand as the host for the 2025 National Games in December 2024. The upcoming edition promises to be a grand spectacle, with over 10,000 athletes competing in 38 sports across various cities in the state.

Honouring India’s Rich Heritage

PT Usha, President of the IOA, highlighted the significance of this edition in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India. “The inclusion of demonstration sports like kalaripayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh, and rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India’s rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes,” Usha stated, as quoted by Olympics.com.

The National Games will feature 32 sporting disciplines, alongside four demonstration events, offering a diverse platform for athletes to showcase their skills. The event aims to promote not only sports but also Uttarakhand’s tourism and cultural heritage.

The National Games, an Olympic-style multi-sport event, brings together athletes from states and Union Territories to compete for medals. The last edition, hosted in Goa in 2023, saw Maharashtra top the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 gold. The 2022 edition, hosted by Gujarat, marked the return of the event after a seven-year hiatus, with Services emerging as the top team.

Hosting the National Games in Uttarakhand is expected to provide a significant boost to the state’s sports infrastructure and tourism sector, while also showcasing the cultural diversity of the nation through the inclusion of traditional sports. The event is poised to make a lasting impact on both the sporting landscape and the tourism economy of Uttarakhand.

