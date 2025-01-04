PM Modi To Inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday morning at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday morning at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, scheduled to run from January 4 to January 9, is a celebration of rural India’s entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage. This year’s Mahotsav is themed “Building a Resilient Rural India for Viksit Bharat 2047”, emphasizing the role of rural communities in shaping India’s future as a developed nation.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), under the aegis of the Department of Financial Services, is organizing this mega conclave and exhibition. Through an engaging program of discussions, workshops, and masterclasses, the Mahotsav aims to enhance rural infrastructure, promote economic stability, and foster innovation within rural communities. It also focuses on creating self-reliant economies and empowering rural women through entrepreneurship.

Empowering Rural Communities and Showcasing Culture

The Mahotsav seeks to bring together a diverse group of participants, including government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans, and stakeholders from various sectors. The event is designed to facilitate the development of a collaborative roadmap for rural transformation. A key focus will be on leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods while addressing financial inclusion and sustainable agricultural practices, particularly in North-East India.

Cultural heritage will also be a centerpiece of the Mahotsav, with vibrant performances and exhibitions that celebrate India’s diverse traditions. These displays aim to connect urban audiences with the rich cultural tapestry of rural India while promoting artisans and craftsmen from across the country.

PM Modi’s Recent Developmental Initiatives

Ahead of the Mahotsav, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for residents of Delhi’s JJ clusters on Friday. These flats, built under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project, were handed over to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar. The project aims to provide a healthier living environment with modern amenities to residents of slum areas.

Beneficiaries are required to make a nominal contribution of ₹1.42 lakh per flat, along with ₹30,000 for five years of maintenance. The Prime Minister also inspected the new housing facilities, which reflect the government’s focus on improving urban living conditions for underprivileged communities.

Additionally, PM Modi virtually inaugurated several urban redevelopment projects, including the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, the GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, and the CBSE Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka. He also laid the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 embodies the government’s vision of a self-reliant and resilient India by 2047. By addressing key areas such as rural entrepreneurship, infrastructure, financial inclusion, and cultural preservation, the Mahotsav aims to ensure that rural communities are active contributors to India’s growth story. This initiative highlights the centrality of rural India in achieving the broader goals of national development and global leadership.

