PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav on Friday, a three-day celebration that will showcase the vibrant and diverse cultural heritage of Northeast India. The event, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam, promises to bring together a wide range of traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices from the region.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will feature an exciting lineup of programs designed to highlight the economic potential of Northeast India’s traditional sectors. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a variety of exhibitions focused on handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism.

This festival aims to promote economic growth by showcasing the unique products and cultural practices of the region, fostering new opportunities for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and the tourism industry.

A Celebration of Culture and Economic Opportunities

The event will not only celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Northeast India but also serve as a platform for local businesses to connect with wider markets. With an emphasis on sustainable growth, Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav aims to empower local communities by creating awareness around traditional handicrafts, promoting eco-friendly products, and boosting the region’s tourism sector.

MUST READ:Fall Of Govt Leaves France Without Clear Path To Cutting Deficit: S&P