PM Modi To Launch ₹5,500 Crore Development Projects For 2025 Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Friday to inaugurate development projects worth ₹5,500 crore. These initiatives are focused on enhancing infrastructure, improving amenities for pilgrims attending the 2025 Maha Kumbh, and strengthening the city’s connectivity and basic services.

The Prime Minister’s visit will begin at 12:15 pm with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the Sangam, the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. He will then perform pooja at the iconic Akshay Vat tree, visit the Hanuman Mandir, and offer prayers at the Saraswati Koop.

PM Modi will inaugurate several temple corridor projects, including the Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshay Vat corridor, and Hanuman Mandir corridor. These corridors are designed to provide smoother access to holy sites, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Infrastructure Projects to Enhance Connectivity

The development plans include the construction of road overbridges, riverfront roads, and modernized ghats. These projects aim to improve connectivity across Prayagraj and offer enhanced facilities for visitors. Additionally, advanced sewage treatment systems will be launched to prevent untreated waste from entering the Ganga, promoting environmental sustainability.

In a significant step towards modernizing the Maha Kumbh experience, the prime minister will introduce the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot, a digital assistant designed to provide real-time information and assistance to pilgrims, simplifying their journey and ensuring a more organized event.

The prime minister will also announce infrastructure projects related to drinking water supply and power distribution in the region. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life for local residents and ensure uninterrupted services during the massive influx of visitors for the Maha Kumbh.

PM Modi will conclude his visit with a public address around 2 pm, sharing his vision for Prayagraj’s development and the transformative impact of the ongoing projects.

Preparations in Full Swing

Ahead of the visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of arrangements, meeting with local representatives and officials to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Special focus has been given to crowd management and logistical support for the anticipated large turnout at the public meeting.

These projects reflect the government’s commitment to preparing Prayagraj for the grand occasion of the 2025 Maha Kumbh. By integrating traditional values with modern infrastructure, the city aims to set a new benchmark in hosting one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, ensuring comfort and convenience for millions of devotees.

