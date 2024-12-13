Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi To Launch ₹5,500 Crore Development Projects For 2025 Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Friday to inaugurate development projects worth ₹5,500 crore.

PM Modi To Launch ₹5,500 Crore Development Projects For 2025 Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Friday to inaugurate development projects worth ₹5,500 crore. These initiatives are focused on enhancing infrastructure, improving amenities for pilgrims attending the 2025 Maha Kumbh, and strengthening the city’s connectivity and basic services.

The Prime Minister’s visit will begin at 12:15 pm with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the Sangam, the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. He will then perform pooja at the iconic Akshay Vat tree, visit the Hanuman Mandir, and offer prayers at the Saraswati Koop.

PM Modi will inaugurate several temple corridor projects, including the Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshay Vat corridor, and Hanuman Mandir corridor. These corridors are designed to provide smoother access to holy sites, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Infrastructure Projects to Enhance Connectivity

The development plans include the construction of road overbridges, riverfront roads, and modernized ghats. These projects aim to improve connectivity across Prayagraj and offer enhanced facilities for visitors. Additionally, advanced sewage treatment systems will be launched to prevent untreated waste from entering the Ganga, promoting environmental sustainability.

In a significant step towards modernizing the Maha Kumbh experience, the prime minister will introduce the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot, a digital assistant designed to provide real-time information and assistance to pilgrims, simplifying their journey and ensuring a more organized event.

The prime minister will also announce infrastructure projects related to drinking water supply and power distribution in the region. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life for local residents and ensure uninterrupted services during the massive influx of visitors for the Maha Kumbh.

PM Modi will conclude his visit with a public address around 2 pm, sharing his vision for Prayagraj’s development and the transformative impact of the ongoing projects.

Preparations in Full Swing

Ahead of the visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of arrangements, meeting with local representatives and officials to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Special focus has been given to crowd management and logistical support for the anticipated large turnout at the public meeting.

These projects reflect the government’s commitment to preparing Prayagraj for the grand occasion of the 2025 Maha Kumbh. By integrating traditional values with modern infrastructure, the city aims to set a new benchmark in hosting one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, ensuring comfort and convenience for millions of devotees.

Read More : 4 Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation On

Filed under

Development Projects In Prayagraj Modi's Visit to Prayagraj PM Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled...

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox