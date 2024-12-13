4 Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation On

Four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails today, prompting immediate action from fire department officials and police. According to Delhi Police, no suspicious items have been discovered so far.

Bomb detection squad, fire extinguisher arrived at DPS, East of Kailash

