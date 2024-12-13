Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

4 Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation On

Delhi schools, including DPS East Kailash, face bomb threat; investigation underway.

4 Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation On

Four schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails today, prompting immediate action from fire department officials and police. According to Delhi Police, no suspicious items have been discovered so far.

Delhi schools, including DPS East Kailash, face bomb threat; investigation underway.

Also Read: Building Collapse In Mumbai’s Dongri Area, No Death Reported Yet

Filed under

Bomb Threat delhi bomb threat Schools bomb threat

Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled...

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox