Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Poll Commissioner: ‘EVMs Have No Drawbacks, We Won’t Return To Paper Ballots’

India is set to achieve a record one billion voters, with the electoral roll crossing 99 crore, says CEC Rajiv Kumar. He dismissed AAP’s voter list manipulation claims as baseless, while BJP countered with allegations of fake names by AAP.

Poll Commissioner: ‘EVMs Have No Drawbacks, We Won’t Return To Paper Ballots’

India is set to make history with over one billion eligible voters, as revealed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. With nearly 99 crore voters currently on the electoral rolls, the country is expected to surpass the billion mark soon, cementing its position as the largest democracy in the world.

Mr. Kumar highlighted 2024 as a monumental year for global democracy, with two-thirds of the world’s democratic population participating in elections. India also held polls in eight states and union territories, setting records in voter turnout and women’s participation during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Electoral rolls were released yesterday. We are crossing 99 crore voters… We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting,” he said. Women voters form a significant segment, with their numbers reaching approximately 48 crore.

The Chief Election Commissioner also addressed accusations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding alleged manipulation of voter lists. He assured the public of a transparent process, stating, “The preparation of electoral rolls is a transparent process involving political parties at every stage. All deletions and additions are done following the due process of law. There is no room for manipulation.”

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and former chief minister, alleged in December that the BJP orchestrated the removal of over 11,000 voter names in the Shahdara Assembly constituency. He also claimed similar tactics, referred to as “Operation Lotus,” were targeting his own New Delhi constituency.

The BJP has dismissed these allegations, countering that the AAP has been adding fake names to voter lists to boost its numbers. The controversy continues to escalate as India moves closer to its historic electoral milestone.

This milestone not only reflects India’s growing democratic strength but also highlights increased participation across genders and regions.

Also Read: Hyderabad Bizman Challenges Summons In Delhi Liquor Case Linked To Pernod Ricard Complaint

Filed under

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar news Delhi Election 2025 India one billion voters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian-American Congressman Swears Oath on Bhagavad Gita, Another Congressmen Recites Sacred Passage in the House

Indian-American Congressman Swears Oath on Bhagavad Gita, Another Congressmen Recites Sacred Passage in the House

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Centre Cancels Allotment Of Delhi CM’s Residence, Claims Atishi

Centre Cancels Allotment Of Delhi CM’s Residence, Claims Atishi

Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification

Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification

SC To Hear West Bengal’s Appeal Against High Court’s OBC Ruling This Month

SC To Hear West Bengal’s Appeal Against High Court’s OBC Ruling This Month

Entertainment

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered In Blood, My Heart Was Racing

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox