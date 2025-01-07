Poll Commissioner: ‘EVMs Have No Drawbacks, We Won’t Return To Paper Ballots’

India is set to achieve a record one billion voters, with the electoral roll crossing 99 crore, says CEC Rajiv Kumar. He dismissed AAP’s voter list manipulation claims as baseless, while BJP countered with allegations of fake names by AAP.

India is set to make history with over one billion eligible voters, as revealed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. With nearly 99 crore voters currently on the electoral rolls, the country is expected to surpass the billion mark soon, cementing its position as the largest democracy in the world.

Mr. Kumar highlighted 2024 as a monumental year for global democracy, with two-thirds of the world’s democratic population participating in elections. India also held polls in eight states and union territories, setting records in voter turnout and women’s participation during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Electoral rolls were released yesterday. We are crossing 99 crore voters… We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting,” he said. Women voters form a significant segment, with their numbers reaching approximately 48 crore.

The Chief Election Commissioner also addressed accusations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding alleged manipulation of voter lists. He assured the public of a transparent process, stating, “The preparation of electoral rolls is a transparent process involving political parties at every stage. All deletions and additions are done following the due process of law. There is no room for manipulation.”

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and former chief minister, alleged in December that the BJP orchestrated the removal of over 11,000 voter names in the Shahdara Assembly constituency. He also claimed similar tactics, referred to as “Operation Lotus,” were targeting his own New Delhi constituency.

The BJP has dismissed these allegations, countering that the AAP has been adding fake names to voter lists to boost its numbers. The controversy continues to escalate as India moves closer to its historic electoral milestone.

This milestone not only reflects India’s growing democratic strength but also highlights increased participation across genders and regions.

Also Read: Hyderabad Bizman Challenges Summons In Delhi Liquor Case Linked To Pernod Ricard Complaint