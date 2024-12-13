Portuguese FM Meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal During His Four Day Visit To India

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the India-Portugal relationship, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025. Rangel is also scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to further solidify the ties between the two nations.

Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal has held a meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi during his four day official visit to India. During the meeting both the ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities with an aim to strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Warm welcome to FM Paulo Rangel of Portugal on his first official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen India-Portugal multifaceted ties, which will enter its 50th year in 2025,” tweeted Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Rangel is on a four-day official visit to India, from December 12 to 15, 2024.

“Minister Piyush Goyal held a productive meeting with a delegation led by HE Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Portugal. Both sides explored opportunities to expand trade, investment, and economic collaboration to further strengthen India-Portugal bilateral ties,” tweeted Piyush Goyal’s office.

The Portuguese FM is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with EAM S Jaishankar in New Delhi on December 13, 2024 as per a MEA release. Rangel’s visit to India will end on December 15, 2024 with his early morning departure from Delhi.

