Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Portuguese FM Meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal During His Four Day Visit To India

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the India-Portugal relationship, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025. Rangel is also scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to further solidify the ties between the two nations.

Portuguese FM Meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal During His Four Day Visit To India

Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal has held a meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi during his four day official visit to India. During the meeting both the ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities with an aim to strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Warm welcome to FM Paulo Rangel of Portugal on his first official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen India-Portugal multifaceted ties, which will enter its 50th year in 2025,” tweeted Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Rangel is on a four-day official visit to India, from December 12 to 15, 2024.

“Minister Piyush Goyal held a productive meeting with a delegation led by HE Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Portugal. Both sides explored opportunities to expand trade, investment, and economic collaboration to further strengthen India-Portugal bilateral ties,” tweeted Piyush Goyal’s office.

The Portuguese FM is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with EAM S Jaishankar in New Delhi on December 13, 2024 as per a MEA release. Rangel’s visit to India will end on December 15, 2024 with his early morning departure from Delhi.

ALSO READ: Will Delimitation Create A North-South Imbalance In Parliament? | Legally Speaking

Filed under

Paulo Rangel official visit to India

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede...

Third Law And Constitution Dialogue : India’s Secular Future at Stake: Debating the Places of Worship Act, 1991

Third Law And Constitution Dialogue : India’s Secular Future at Stake: Debating the Places of...

Justice Sanjay Kaul Opens Up On The Genocide Of Kashmiri Pandits At Legally Speaking Dialogue | WATCH

Justice Sanjay Kaul Opens Up On The Genocide Of Kashmiri Pandits At Legally Speaking Dialogue...

Understanding The Threat of Digital Arrests: Insights From the Third Law and Constitution Dialogue

Understanding The Threat of Digital Arrests: Insights From the Third Law and Constitution Dialogue

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox