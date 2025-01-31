President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Maha Kumbh Stampede Deaths: Joint Parliament Session

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation a day ahead of the presentation of the FY 2025-26 Budget. In her address President Murmu codoles the deaths at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

She said, “Respected members, at this time, the great festival, the Maha Kumbh, is underway. The Maha Kumbh is a symbol of India’s cultural traditions and the social consciousness of the nation. I express my sorrow over the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Amrit Snan the other day. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”