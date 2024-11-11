Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Campaigns In Wayanad With Kids Miraya & Raihan

The Congress-led UDF has always called Wayanad its citadel, and the by-election specially assumes interest in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the seat to devote himself to his other parliamentary functions.

As the Congress gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-poll in Kerala’s Wayanad on November 13, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the charge as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate. In an emotional show of family support, Priyanka’s children, Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra, were seen among the enthusiastic crowds during her campaign in the region on Sunday.

Miraya Vadra: The Emerging Star

Miraya Vadra, at 22, is marking her territory outside the political limelight. She was a student of Welham Girl’s College in Dehradun and is now doing an instructor-level diving course. She has also made headlines accompanying her uncle, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Miraya became news when she went out and voted for the first time during the 2024 general elections. Speaking to the news agency PTI, she emphasized, “It is hot here, but we get this chance every five years to directly effect a change and be a part of democracy. So, everyone must come out and vote.”.

Miraya had also appeared earlier in public owing to her entry into 2016 when she represented the Haryana Girls team in a basketball championship. That showcased all her athletic side.

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat bye-elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra also attended her election campaign at Naiketty pic.twitter.com/DfurOSZui8 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

Raihan Vadra: A Visual Artist with a Creative Touch

Raihan Vadra is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s eldest son and is 24 years old. She has created a niche for herself as a visual artist in the course of time. All her social media descriptions represent her as a “visual artist,” and the fields of interest are road and wildlife photography. Rao showcased his talent in multiple art exhibitions ranging from “The India Story” in Kolkata to two solo art exhibitions: “Dark Perception” and “Guess.”.

Like his sister, Raihan also canvassed in the 2024 general elections. Speaking of the might of votes, he simply echoed the lines, “It is hot here, but we get this chance every five years to directly effect a change and participate in democracy. So, everyone should come out and vote.”

Campaigning in Wayanad: Priyanka’s Strong Message

The Congress-led UDF has always called Wayanad its citadel, and the by-election specially assumes interest in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat to devote himself to his other parliamentary functions. No wonder then that it was particularly the by-election that was caused by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat after his victories in Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the recent polls.

Priyanka during her campaign on Monday professed to have deep admiration for Wayanad natural beauty and the spirit of unity among people here. “I am proud to say that I have seen the best of India here. I have seen the natural beauty, beauty of the spirit of brotherhood, of friendship amongst all the communities. I have seen enterprises, homestays here. I am being inspired”. I will be proud to represent you in the Parliament if you give me the chance to. You are my sisters, and brother, and I will work hard, and will not let you miss me,” she said, addressing the gathering.

The Wayanad by-election is seen as a crucial contest, and Congress is trying its best to retain the seat as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken over the reins of the campaign.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Promises To Transform Wayanad Into A World-Class Tourism Hub Ahead Of Bypoll