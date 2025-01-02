The video, which is 54 minutes long, includes a 1-minute-51-second clip that has gone viral. In the video, Puneet accuses his wife and in-laws of mental harassment, holding them responsible for his death.

A distressing suicide video of Puneet Khurana from Delhi has surfaced online, in which he narrates his ordeal before taking his own life. The video, which is 54 minutes long, includes a 1-minute-51-second clip that has gone viral. In the video, Puneet accuses his wife and in-laws of mental harassment, holding them responsible for his death.

Statements from the Video

Puneet revealed that he and his wife had filed for mutual divorce, agreeing on specific terms. However, he alleged that his in-laws introduced new demands, including an additional ₹10 lakh, which he could not fulfill.

In his words:

“We agreed upon certain terms for a mutual divorce and filed them in court. These terms were to be fulfilled within 180 days. However, my wife and in-laws are now pressuring me with new conditions, including a demand for ₹10 lakh. This is beyond my capacity. I cannot ask my parents for more as they have already done so much for me.”

Allegations of Harassment

Puneet expressed that the relentless demands and pressure from his in-laws had pushed him into extreme mental distress. Feeling helpless and overwhelmed, he decided to take the drastic step of ending his life.

A Stark Reminder for Society

This tragic incident underscores the need for increased awareness about mental health and the impact of familial and societal pressures. If anyone is facing extreme stress or harassment, it is essential for families, friends, and society to provide support and intervention.

