Monday, November 11, 2024
Rahul Gandhi Promises To Transform Wayanad Into A World-Class Tourism Hub Ahead Of Bypoll

A massive crowd gathered on both sides of the road during the roadshow, which further amplified the energy and excitement of the campaign.

Rahul Gandhi Promises To Transform Wayanad Into A World-Class Tourism Hub Ahead Of Bypoll

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the final day of campaigning for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Monday. During a rally in Sultan Bathery, Rahul Gandhi made a bold promise to help elevate Wayanad into one of the world’s premier tourism destinations, showcasing his commitment to the region’s growth.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, is contesting in the bypoll as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate. In a show of solidarity, Rahul pledged to support his sister in transforming Wayanad’s tourism potential. Addressing a large crowd during a roadshow from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction, he said, “As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka Gandhi) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world.”

Rahul, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared an emotional reflection on his connection with the people of Wayanad. “The people of Wayanad taught me that the word love has a great place in politics,” he remarked. Rahul added that love and affection are powerful tools to counteract hatred and anger, emphasizing the need for compassion in politics.

A massive crowd gathered on both sides of the road during the roadshow, which further amplified the energy and excitement of the campaign. With the Wayanad by-election scheduled for November 13, the seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi after his victory in Raebareli in the recent parliamentary elections.

This final campaign push underscores the Congress leadership’s focus on Wayanad’s future development, particularly its tourism potential, as they seek to retain the seat in the upcoming bypoll.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Celebrates 200th Anniversary Of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Highlights Role Of Saints In Society

Filed under

Congress campaign Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wayanad Rahul Gandhi Wayanad bypoll Wayanad by-election promise Wayanad bypoll 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha seat Wayanad tourism development
