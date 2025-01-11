Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

A tragic accident occurred in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab in an under-construction multi-storey building

Raipur: Two Workers Dead, Six Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses

A tragic accident occurred in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, on Saturday when a centring frame collapsed during the laying of a slab in an under-construction multi-storey building. The incident, which took place in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road, resulted in the death of two workers and injuries to six others.

Under-Construction Building Collapse In Raipur

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakhan Patle provided details about the accident. The mishap happened around 3:30 PM while workers were laying a slab between the 7th and 10th floors of the building. Suddenly, the centring frame gave way, causing iron bars and construction material to crash to the ground.

The collapse left eight workers trapped under the debris. Emergency teams quickly responded, rescuing the trapped workers and transporting them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Casualties and Injuries

“Of the eight workers rescued, two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital,” said ASP Patle. The remaining six are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the area. Initial reports had suggested that 10 workers were injured, but further verification clarified the figure.

Efforts to clear the debris and check for any additional workers potentially trapped beneath the rubble are ongoing. “Construction material is being removed from the site to ensure no one else is trapped,” ASP Patle added.

Safety Concerns Regarding Constructions In Raipur

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at the construction site. It remains unclear what led to the collapse of the centring frame, but authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly to determine if negligence or structural flaws played a role.

Local authorities have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to prevent similar accidents in the future. The tragic event has left the community in shock, with many questioning the safety measures in place at large construction projects.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

Building Collapses Raipur

