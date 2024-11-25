Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Demanded To Discuss Adani Issue, Session To Resume On Nov 27

Rajya Sabha speaker announces that Rajya Sabha adjourned, will start next at 11 am on Wednesday, Nov 27.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Demanded To Discuss Adani Issue, Session To Resume On Nov 27

Rajya Sabha speaker announces that Rajya Sabha adjourned, will start next at 11 am on Wednesday, Nov 27.

This comes after the opposition MPs issued their demand for discussing the Adani issue in the house.

What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say On Adani?

Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Adani bribery case is impacting the entire country, and consistently Modi ji is supporting him.”

Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar responded, “Nothing is on record… Sir, you said that your contribution spans 54 years; let people take benefit of it.”

Also Read: Sambhal Violence: Tensions Escalated In Mosque Amid Survey, 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

 

Filed under

Jagdeep Dhankar rajya sabha adjourned What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say On Adani?
Advertisement

Also Read

USPL Premier League: Maryland Mavericks Triumph Over New York Cowboys In Thriller

USPL Premier League: Maryland Mavericks Triumph Over New York Cowboys In Thriller

Manipur: Autopsy Unveils Gruesome Details of Ethnic Conflict Killings

Manipur: Autopsy Unveils Gruesome Details of Ethnic Conflict Killings

COP29 Ends with Climate Finance Deal Amidst Global South’s Discontent

COP29 Ends with Climate Finance Deal Amidst Global South’s Discontent

COP29 Finalizes Carbon Market And Trading Rules In Baku

COP29 Finalizes Carbon Market And Trading Rules In Baku

PM Modi Urges Constructive Debate, Slams Opposition Disruptions in Winter Session

PM Modi Urges Constructive Debate, Slams Opposition Disruptions in Winter Session

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox