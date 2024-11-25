Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Opposition Demanded To Discuss Adani Issue, Session To Resume On Nov 27

Rajya Sabha speaker announces that Rajya Sabha adjourned, will start next at 11 am on Wednesday, Nov 27.

Rajya Sabha speaker announces that Rajya Sabha adjourned, will start next at 11 am on Wednesday, Nov 27.

This comes after the opposition MPs issued their demand for discussing the Adani issue in the house.

What Did Mallikarjun Kharge Say On Adani?

As the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga which has the potential of tarnishing India’s image at the global stage. This is what the INDIA bloc parties demand today, for the hard earned… pic.twitter.com/f1EW71KfId — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 25, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Adani bribery case is impacting the entire country, and consistently Modi ji is supporting him.”

Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar responded, “Nothing is on record… Sir, you said that your contribution spans 54 years; let people take benefit of it.”

Also Read: Sambhal Violence: Tensions Escalated In Mosque Amid Survey, 4 Dead, Dozens Injured