Recognition Of Excellence: 2025 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards Celebrate Overseas Indians

The 2025 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA) will honor 27 remarkable individuals and organizations from across the globe, each contributing to diverse fields ranging from science and technology to community service. These prestigious awards highlight the immense contributions of the Indian diaspora, which spans over 35.4 million people across 24 countries.

The PBSA will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu this Friday, acknowledging the achievements of these exceptional individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. This year’s recipients include a former pharmaceutical CEO in Japan, a Spanish politician, a medical practitioner empanelled with the Saudi royal family, and a businessman from Malawi, underscoring the global reach and varied backgrounds of the honorees.

Key Awardees

Lekh Raj Juneja (Japan) : A 72-year-old from Haryana’s Gharaunda, Juneja traveled to Japan four decades ago to study fermentation science. Having once led a pharmaceutical firm in Japan, he now heads a snack company. Juneja, honored in the ‘science and technology’ category, attributes his success to the blending of Indian aggressiveness in strategy with Japanese precision in execution. He is a prime example of how the Indian diaspora brings its strengths to global markets.

: A 72-year-old from Haryana’s Gharaunda, Juneja traveled to Japan four decades ago to study fermentation science. Having once led a pharmaceutical firm in Japan, he now heads a snack company. Juneja, honored in the ‘science and technology’ category, attributes his success to the blending of Indian aggressiveness in strategy with Japanese precision in execution. He is a prime example of how the Indian diaspora brings its strengths to global markets. Robert Masih Nahar (Spain) : A former politician from Catalonia, Nahar made history as the first person of Indian origin to become a member of the Senate of Spain. A native of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, he relocated to Barcelona in 2005 and soon began promoting cricket in the region, founding the Catalonia Cricket Club. Known as the “godfather of local cricket,” Nahar’s work exemplifies the power of sports in fostering cultural integration. He will be honored in the ‘community service’ category.

: A former politician from Catalonia, Nahar made history as the first person of Indian origin to become a member of the Senate of Spain. A native of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, he relocated to Barcelona in 2005 and soon began promoting cricket in the region, founding the Catalonia Cricket Club. Known as the “godfather of local cricket,” Nahar’s work exemplifies the power of sports in fostering cultural integration. He will be honored in the ‘community service’ category. Syed Anwar Khursheed (Saudi Arabia): Khursheed, a royal protocol physician at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, is recognized for his exceptional contributions to medical services. His experience spans working at King Faisal Hospital and serving the Saudi royal family, a remarkable feat that highlights his expertise in both the medical field and his dedication to serving the royal community.

What are the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA)?

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA) are the highest recognition bestowed upon overseas Indians (Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, or organizations established and managed by them). These awards celebrate the remarkable contributions of the Indian diaspora to their host countries, as well as to India, in areas such as science, technology, culture, politics, medicine, business, and community service.

Established in 2003, the PBSA is part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, which is organized annually to engage with the Indian diaspora, promote collaboration, and acknowledge their invaluable contributions. The award recipients are selected by a jury headed by India’s Vice President, ensuring that the honors are given to those who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and have made significant, positive impacts in their fields.

These awards symbolize India’s recognition of its citizens abroad, who have built bridges between India and the world, playing a crucial role in shaping global perceptions and advancing international cooperation. The PBSA is also a reminder of the deep and enduring connection between India and its diaspora, which continues to play a vital role in India’s progress on the global stage.

Importance of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards

The PBSA not only honors the accomplishments of individuals but also emphasizes the strong bond between India and its global community. The recognition of diverse individuals—from entrepreneurs and medical professionals to politicians and philanthropists—shows the wide-ranging impact of the Indian diaspora. Whether advancing global healthcare, driving business innovation, promoting Indian culture abroad, or contributing to politics and community service, the PBSA recipients reflect the dynamic and influential role of the Indian community worldwide.

By acknowledging these contributions, the Indian government highlights the value of its citizens abroad and seeks to strengthen its relationship with countries across the world. The awards also encourage the next generation of Indians overseas to contribute to the betterment of both their host countries and India.

The PBSA provides a platform to honor these individuals’ hard work, dedication, and achievements, ensuring that their stories are recognized and celebrated globally. As India continues to grow as a major economic and political force, the role of its diaspora in shaping this trajectory cannot be overstated, and the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards remain a vital way to celebrate their accomplishments.

