Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

In a surprising turn of events, Income Tax (IT) officials raiding the property of former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district discovered crocodiles at the site.

MP : Crocodiles Found During Income Tax Raid On Former BJP MLA’s Property

In a surprising turn of events, Income Tax (IT) officials raiding the property of former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district discovered crocodiles at the site. The raid, which took place on Friday, was part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion by Rathore’s business partner, Rajesh Kesarwani, involved in the bidi manufacturing business.

The IT department has uncovered tax evasion worth ₹155 crore, with ₹3 crore in cash and several valuables, including gold and silver jewelry, being seized during the raid. Sources indicate that Rathore alone is responsible for evading ₹140 crore in taxes. These discoveries were made after a series of raids, which have helped authorities uncover critical documents related to the tax evasion case.

The Crocodile Surprise

While the raid was aimed at uncovering financial misconduct, it took an unexpected twist when IT officials came across crocodiles at a pond located inside one of the houses. Upon noticing the reptiles, the officials quickly alerted the forest department. The Madhya Pradesh Head of Forest Force, Aseem Shrivastava, confirmed that the crocodiles were rescued and a case was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act.

While the exact number of crocodiles rescued remains undisclosed, reports suggest that they were found in Rathore’s house. Officials are currently assessing their health, and further legal proceedings will follow.

Kesarwani, a former councillor and contractor, is the main business partner of Harvansh Singh Rathore in the bidi manufacturing business. He is accused of evading substantial amounts of income tax. The raids have been ongoing since Sunday, with the IT department focusing on properties connected to Kesarwani and his associates.

Rathore’s Political Background

Harvansh Singh Rathore is a seasoned politician, having been elected as an MLA in the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. His father, Harnam Singh Rathore, also served as a minister in the state government.

The ongoing investigations have raised questions about the level of financial irregularities associated with the former MLA and his business dealings, which are now under intense scrutiny by authorities.

This raid has not only exposed large-scale tax evasion but also led to an unusual discovery, with crocodiles adding an unexpected layer to the unfolding investigation. As the forest department proceeds with the rescue operation, the IT department continues to follow the trail of financial misconduct, with further developments expected in the coming days.

BJP MLA Harvansh Singh Rathore

