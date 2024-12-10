Remembering Lalu Yadav Calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Pagli’ Amid His Support To Mamata As INDIA Leader

The moment involved an argument between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, then a Member of Parliament leaving everyone in laughter.

A humorous exchange in the Lok Sabha during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister continues to bring smiles years later. The moment involved an argument between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, then a Member of Parliament, which left the House, including PM Vajpayee, roaring with laughter.

The incident unfolded during a discussion on cabinet expansion. Lalu Prasad Yadav, known for his witty and often sarcastic remarks, questioned Mamata Banerjee about her alleged demand for the railway ministry. He asked, “Is it not true that you demanded the rail ministry?”

Mamata Banerjee, in her fiery style, promptly denied the claim, saying, “No, nahi manga gaya tha.” Unfazed, Lalu retorted with his trademark humor, “Nahi manga gaya tha to nahi milega, pagli” (If it wasn’t asked for, you won’t get it, madwoman).

The quip led to an uproarious reaction, with members of the Lok Sabha erupting in laughter. Even Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, known for his composed demeanor, could not suppress his amusement and was seen laughing heartily.

This light-hearted moment showcased the spirited debates and camaraderie that often characterized parliamentary proceedings. It also highlighted Lalu Prasad Yadav’s knack for diffusing tense situations with humor, making him a memorable figure in Indian politics.

The clip of this amusing exchange has resurfaced over the years, reminding people of the livelier, less polarized political discourse of that era. For many, it stands as a testament to the lighter side of Indian politics, where humor occasionally transcended party lines and brought everyone together, even if only for a moment.

