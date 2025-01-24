Republic Day 2025: AI Cameras, Drones,15,000 Police Personnel Tighten Security In Delhi

Delhi is under an unprecedented security blanket for Republic Day 2025, with over 15,000 police personnel, 70 paramilitary companies, and 500 AI-enabled cameras deployed to ensure safety.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Delhi has been fortified with an extensive security framework involving over 70 paramilitary companies and 15,000 police personnel. Officials have implemented advanced surveillance technologies and on-ground arrangements to ensure the safety of attendees and dignitaries.

High-Tech Surveillance With AI And Drones

To monitor the event and surrounding areas, approximately 500 high-resolution Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras equipped with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) have been installed along the parade route. These cameras are integrated with a database to identify potential threats instantly. Vehicles fitted with FRS systems will also be deployed for rapid response. Additionally, drones and CCTV systems will provide aerial surveillance, with cyber-specialist officers overseeing operations.

Layered Security Checks And Vigilance

The security setup includes six layers of checking and frisking, complemented by multi-layered barricading. Thousands of CCTV cameras have been deployed in the New Delhi district, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance. District DCPs have been briefed extensively, and officers remain on high alert to report any suspicious activities immediately. Anti-sabotage checks and route surveys have been conducted to enhance security further.

Mock Drills And Paramilitary Support

Mock drills are being carried out in coordination with various security agencies to test preparedness. Paramilitary forces are working alongside Delhi Police to maintain law and order. Around 4,000 rooftop security points in New Delhi, North, and Central districts have been identified to prevent any untoward incidents.

Attendees of the Republic Day parade will receive security stickers to streamline entry and identification. The measures aim to provide a secure environment for the thousands expected to gather along the parade route. High-footfall zones are under enhanced vigilance, and special routes have been secured to ensure smooth movement of VIPs and participants.

“Delhi Police is fully prepared to handle any situation,” said a senior police officer. “We have implemented a robust security plan, with special attention to sensitive areas. The deployment of AI-enabled cameras and advanced technologies reflects our commitment to safety.”

