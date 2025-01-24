‘Okhla Has Turned Into A Mountain Of Garbage Under AAP’ Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign rally in Okhla, accusing him of neglecting the constituency and equating him with PM Modi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a campaign rally in Okhla on Thursday. Owaisi accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of neglecting the constituency and equated him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming both leaders stem from similar ideological roots.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Campaigning for AIMIM’s candidate, Shifa-ur-Rehman, ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Owaisi challenged Kejriwal to walk on the streets of Okhla. “If Kejriwal dares to walk here, he will not be showered with flowers like I was. Instead, people will shower him with shoes,” he said.

Development Debates In Okhla

Owaisi criticized the AAP government for the lack of development in Okhla, alleging that the area has been reduced to a “mountain of garbage.” Highlighting discrepancies in legal proceedings, he questioned why former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and AIMIM’s Shifa-ur-Rehman remain jailed for five years while prominent AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have secured bail in other cases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Why this unequal treatment? Is it because Okhla’s people are less important to the AAP government?” Owaisi asked.AIMIM leader accused Kejriwal of following a soft Hindutva approach and said, “Modi and Kejriwal are like brothers, two sides of the same coin. One came from the RSS ‘shakha,’ and the other from its institutions.”

Owaisi’s rally included a walk through Shaheen Bagh, where he urged voters to support AIMIM’s symbol, the “kite.” AIMIM has fielded two candidates for the Delhi elections: Shifa-ur-Rehman from Okhla and Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad.

Owaisi ended his address by asserting that neither AAP nor BJP would win in Okhla. Instead, he expressed confidence that the constituency’s voters would favor AIMIM for real change. With his sharp criticism of both AAP and BJP, Owaisi aims to position AIMIM as a viable alternative for the marginalized sections in Okhla and beyond.

ALSO READ: ‘BJP Will Register A Historic Victory In Delhi’, Says Uttarakhand CM In Roadshow