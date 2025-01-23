Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
‘BJP Will Register A Historic Victory In Delhi’, Says Uttarakhand CM In Roadshow

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while campaigning for BJP’s Delhi Cantt candidate Bhuvan Tanwar, expressed confidence in a historic win for the party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, predicting a historic victory for the party. CM Dhami participated in roadshows on Thursday in the Delhi Cantt and Palam constituencies to campaign for BJP candidates, including Delhi Cantt nominee Bhuvan Tanwar.

Addressing supporters, CM Dhami highlighted the public’s enthusiasm for the BJP, stating, “This time, people are going to make Bhuvan Tanwar win by a huge margin. A double-engine government is set to be formed in Delhi, ensuring better governance and development.” He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for unfulfilled promises, alleging that they failed to deliver on key initiatives such as the Mohalla Clinics and PM Awas Yojana. He also accused the AAP government of mismanagement in sectors like healthcare, water supply, and housing.

Chief Minister also targeted the AAP leadership, mentioning corruption scandals, including the alleged liquor scam, and criticized the focus on Sheesh Mahal rather than addressing essential issues faced by citizens.

Kejriwal’s Criticisms

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns over BJP’s intentions if they come to power. Speaking at a rally, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP plans to discontinue free education in government schools, urging voters to choose wisely. “If you press the wrong button, government schools for your children could be shut down,” he warned.

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats. The BJP aims to improve upon its performance from the 2015 and 2020 elections, where it secured three and eight seats, respectively, while the AAP swept to victory with 67 and 62 seats. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, continues to struggle for a political revival after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

