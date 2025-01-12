Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Republic Day 2025: Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto to Be Chief Guest

The visit is expected to further strengthen the long-standing and cordial relationship between India and Indonesia, which has spanned across various sectors, from defense to economic cooperation.

Republic Day 2025: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto to Be Chief Guest

Indonesia’s newly elected President, Prabowo Subianto, will be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, as confirmed by sources. This visit holds special significance as both countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

The announcement follows a recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto during the G20 Summit in Rio last year. The two leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both nations agreed to commemorate this historic milestone in a meaningful way, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

President Subianto, who took office in October 2024, emphasized the longstanding and robust relationship between India and Indonesia. “We deeply value this relationship and are committed to enhancing it across various sectors,” he remarked, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations.

Subianto’s visit comes after a successful tenure as Indonesia’s Defence Minister, a position he held prior to becoming president. In 2020, during his time as Defence Minister, Subianto visited New Delhi and became the first foreign minister to be received in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During that trip, he engaged in crucial talks with Indian Defence and Security officials on various bilateral issues.

Maintaining Diplomatic Ties

As Indonesia celebrates its 75th year of diplomatic ties with India, Subianto’s presence at Republic Day is expected to further solidify the relationship between the two nations. India and Indonesia share a deep and cordial friendship, with significant diplomatic and economic engagements. Notably, former Indonesian President Sukarno was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day Parade in 1950, and in 2018, Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s previous President, attended the celebrations as part of a larger ASEAN delegation.

Although reports in Pakistani media suggested that President Subianto may visit Pakistan after India, no official confirmation has been made regarding any such trip. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended an invitation for the visit during the D-8 Summit in Cairo last year, with Radio Pakistan quoting the Indonesian President as accepting the offer. However, details of any official visit remain unconfirmed.

India’s invitation to President Subianto to attend the Republic Day celebrations highlights the deepening ties between the two countries and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional and global stability.

(With ANI Inputs)

