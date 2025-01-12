Kerala Sexual Abuse Case: ‘Shocking And Exceptional’ Says Child Welfare Committee Chief | NewsX Exclusive

The abuse reportedly began when the girl was a minor and continued for five years. Some of her classmates, also minors at the time, were allegedly among the perpetrators.

Pathanamthitta, Kerala: A deeply distressing case of prolonged sexual abuse has emerged in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. A teenage girl has accused 64 individuals of abusing her over a span of five years. The alleged perpetrators include her neighbors, classmates, and others who shared explicit videos of her. Advocate Rajeev Gopan, Chief of the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC), shared these revelations in an exclusive interview with News X.

The case came to light 15 days ago when a Kudumbashree Snehitha family counselor visited the girl’s home during a routine well-being check. The girl disclosed her harrowing experiences, prompting the counselor to refer her case to the CWC for intervention.

“An Exceptional Case,” Says CWC Chief

Advocate Gopan described the case as unprecedented in scale and severity. “This is an exceptional case both due to the number of accused and the prolonged duration of the abuse. The victim disclosed incidents involving her neighbors, classmates, and individuals who allegedly circulated her explicit videos to others,” he said in the interview.

The CWC acted immediately by relocating the girl to a Nirbhaya Home, which specializes in the care of survivors of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) cases. Psychologists and counselors worked closely with the victim, and within a week, an initial report was prepared, identifying the names of several perpetrators and the nature of the abuse.

Mobile Phone Analysis Uncovers More Suspects

The investigation intensified when the victim’s father’s mobile phone was submitted for analysis. Chats on the device exposed additional perpetrators, increasing the total number of accused to 64. “The accused include individuals from her neighborhood, classmates, and others from different districts. Some of them shared explicit videos of her. The scale of the crime is staggering,” Gopan revealed.

To date, 15 suspects have been arrested, and others are in custody. Mobile evidence implicating 40 individuals has been handed over to the police.

A total of six cases – two in Elavumthitta and four in Pathanamthitta police stations – have been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

How Did the Abuse Go Undetected?

The abuse reportedly began when the girl was a minor and continued for five years. Some of her classmates, also minors at the time, were allegedly among the perpetrators. “The abuse went unnoticed by her family and community, which is deeply concerning. It underscores the need for greater awareness and vigilance,” Gopan stated.

Awareness Campaigns Lead to Increased Reporting

The CWC Chief highlighted the role of community awareness in bringing cases like this to light. “We have been conducting awareness campaigns through Kudumbashree to educate families about children’s rights, existing laws, and welfare schemes. As a result, more victims are coming forward and breaking their silence. While these cases are heartbreaking, it’s important that they are reported,” he explained.

Support For the Victim And The Fight For Justice

The girl is currently receiving psychological and emotional support at the Nirbhaya Home. “We are ensuring her safety and well-being. The investigation is progressing, and we are committed to securing justice for her,” Gopan said.

A Wake-Up Call For Society

The case has sparked widespread outrage across Kerala and beyond. There are growing calls for stricter enforcement of child protection laws and increased efforts to combat sexual abuse. Authorities are determined to ensure that all perpetrator.

Call Snehitha help desk at: 0471 2430661, 8089756463, 1800 425 88 55, 155339.

ALSO READ: Baramulla Police Nabs 3 Terrorists Involved In Grenade Attack At 163 TA Security Force Camp