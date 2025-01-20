Russian Woman Charges Rs 100 Per Selfie In India, Here Is The Reason

A video featuring a Russian woman charging Rs 100 per selfie to every Indian who approached her for a picture has gone viral on social media. It has sparked conversations about cultural dynamics and personal boundaries.

The Instagram user, identified as @angelinali777, shared the video showcasing her clever tactic to deal with the constant requests for photographs from locals during her visit to India. Tired of the interruptions, she came up with a creative way to manage the situation while benefiting from it.

In the video, the woman humorously mimics how Indian locals typically request photos, saying, “Ma’am, please, one photo? One photo?” She then reveals her solution: a handwritten sign that reads, “1 selfie Rs 100.” Holding up the sign on a crowded beach, she is surrounded by a group of Indian men eager to pose for pictures. Surprisingly, several of them willingly paid for the opportunity, and she proudly displayed her earnings to the camera.

Her post was accompanied by a witty caption: “And now we’re all happy. Indians get their photo with a foreigner, and foreigners aren’t tired because they’re paid for the selfie. How’s this solution?”

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding her ingenuity. Comments ranged from light-hearted to reflective. “Modern problems require modern solutions,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Smart move. Quite annoying when people treat you differently.” Others joked about the novelty of charging for selfies, with one suggesting she “increase the price after looking at the inflation.”

While some celebrated her innovative approach, others viewed the incident as a commentary on the fascination some locals have with foreigners, especially those with fair skin. The video has sparked discussions about respecting personal boundaries and the cultural nuances of tourism.

Regardless of differing opinions, the Russian woman’s clever response has left an indelible mark on social media, highlighting a humorous yet thought-provoking encounter with cultural curiosity.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses TMC Of Manipulating RG Kar Rape-Murder Case After Convict’s Life Sentence